AOC, Bernie Sanders encourage unity, action at Madison rally

‘They believe that U.S. citizens are not created equal,’ U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says
by Anja Breiehagen
October 29, 2024
Bennett Waara
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a Harris-Walz campaign event. October 28, 2024.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) spoke at the Overture Center for the Arts Monday to campaign for Harris-Walz, eight days before the 2024 Presidential Election. Over 800 people attended the campaign event, according to a campaign representative.

Sanders first emphasized Wisconsin’s critical role in the upcoming election, and like other speakers at the rally, implored the audience to do everything in their power to ensure Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are elected as President and Vice President on Nov. 5.

“You can make the difference in terms of what happens in Wisconsin,” Sanders said. “Wisconsin can make the difference in terms of what happens in America, and what America does changes the world. So you got a little bit of responsibility on your shoulders.”

Sanders then assured the crowd that he would not just talk about former president Donald Trump during his speech, and said Trump is not worth his time. But, he highlighted the significance of Mike Pence, Mitt Romney and John Kelly denouncing Trump and saying they cannot support him.

Shortly after Sanders began speaking, a group of protestors began yelling “what about Palestine,” and “talk about Palestine,” but Sanders did not acknowledge the chants. 

Sanders repeatedly told the crowd he understands Americans are angry, and he claimed they have a right to be angry. He followed by discussing the need for universal healthcare, reproductive rights, eliminating student debt, making it easier to buy a home, canceling medical debt and fighting climate change.

“What we have got to do is bring our people together, the Black and white and Latino, Asian, gay and straight, born in America, born abroad, to create an agenda that speaks to the needs of the working class of this country,” Sanders said. 

AOC and Sanders denounced Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally on Sunday, Oct. 27, claiming rhetoric of Trump and his allies affects all Americans. AOC argued that Trump does not believe all Americans are equal.

BMW_0495-Enhanced-NR
Bennett Waara
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a Harris-Walz campaign event. October 28, 2024.

AOC referenced Stephen Miller’s speech Sunday, and claimed his and Trump’s words echoed those of Adolf Hitler’s. Miller is the former senior advisor for policy and White House director of speechwriting to Donald Trump. 

“‘An America for Americans,’ ” AOC said. “No, he’s [Miller] not talking about U.S. citizens. He’s talking about who he believes is loyal enough to Donald Trump, and that’s what he considers an American. We cannot let this happen to our country.”

AOC contrasted Harris’s progressive vision with Trump’s divisive rhetoric and implored Americans to understand that Trump’s racist and misogynistic comments hurt everyone.

AOC also emphasized the need for Americans to unify to create a better future and said Harris is a better candidate for all Americans, while Trump would only benefit billionaires like campaign supporter Elon Musk.

“If you’re not a billionaire, Kamala Harris is your nominee for president of the United States,” AOC said. 

During Mark Pocan’s speech earlier in the event, he introduced Sanders and AOC as two of the “biggest progressive leaders” in the U.S.

Regional organizing director for Wisconsin’s Democratic coordinated campaign Gaby Schmidt encouraged early voting and to remind friends and family to vote.

The next event in Madison for the Harris-Walz campaign is on Wednesday. It will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and feature performances by musicians Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf, The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner, according to previous reporting by The Badger Herald.

