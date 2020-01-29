Joint Campus Area Finance Committee discussed the Kohl Center expansion project and other campus building projects.

The committee voted unanimously to approve their recommendation to the Madison Planning Commission for a new addition on the Kohl Center.

University of Wisconsin Athletics representative Jason King said the addition would include a student academics center, weight room, sports medicine area, nutrition area and club space for seat holders that have courtside tickets.

“The primary principles of this project are fully student services driven to give them a better student athlete experience,” King said.

King said the new space will be built over the loading dock area and will be approximately 40,000 square feet.

The project aims to match the expansion that will be added to Camp Randall.

“A significant portion of our student population operates specifically at the Kohl Center, and this is really going to bring their support facilities up to the standards we have at Wisconsin and across the Big 10,” King said.

Architect for the project Steve Srubas said the elevation of the new addition will match the current height of the Kohl Center. The addition was also designed to match the current look of the facility, Srubas said.

There will be a meeting to discuss the Environmental Impact Assessment report for this project on Tuesday, February 4th at Memorial Union.

Gary Brown from UW Facilities Planning and Management spoke about other campus building projects. The Nicholas Recreation Center is projected to finish building early in the summer and will be open in the fall.

In the campus six-year building plan, UW plans to add an addition to Ingraham Hall, renovations to Helen C. White and renovations to Science Hall, among others.