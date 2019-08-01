Editor’s note: This article contains accounts of sexual assault.

The jury trial for former University of Wisconsin wide reciever Quintez Cephus continued Wednesday where Victim 2, also known as X.Y. in court documents, testified.

Victim 2 testified she only remembers a few brief “snapshots” of the evening. None of those memories are of when she was inside Cephus’s apartment.

She also does not remember taking an Uber home around 2:30 a.m. When she was back in her dorm, Victim 2 exhanged texts with Cephus.

First day of Cephus trial brings accuser, police to standEditor’s note: This article contains detailed accounts of sexual assault. Former University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus stood for Read…

The first text, sent by Cephus, said “Daddy.” Victim 2 responded with “Hi,” and Cephus responded to that message with “Hey baby.” Victim 2 then replied, “Sleeping” and another text that said “If you find my juul lmk” along with a kissing face emoji and a heart emoji.

During cross examination, Cephus attorney Kathleen Stilling questioned the nature of these texts, calling them “friendly.” Victim 2 said she does not remember sending the texts and that she uses emojis with everybody. Additionally, Victim 2 said she was not yet aware of the alleged sexual assault.

The next morning, a little before 8 a.m., Victim 1 texted Victim 2 that she was at Meriter Hospital to be examined by a forensic nurse examiner and that Victim 2 should be examined as well. Victim 2 then went to the hospital for an examination.

Cephus sexual assault trial begins following previous delaysFormer University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus will go on trial for two counts of felony sexual assault Tuesday Read…

“The exam was probably the worst couple hours of my life,” Vicitm 2 said.

Both FNE nurses testified Wednesday as well. They said they collected evidence, such as a “white discharge.”

The trial continues Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Follow along with @BadgerHerald on Twitter for live coverage.