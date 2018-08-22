University of Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis was suspended for two games Wednesday after his involvement in an alleged sexual assault became public.

According to a criminal complaint, Davis allegedly laughed and took pictures of two women while his roommate, junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus, sexually assaulted them in their apartment on April 22.

Head coach Paul Chryst announced the suspension Wednesday.

“Based on the information I have available to me at this time, I have decided to suspend Danny Davis for the first two games of the season,” Chryst said in a UW press release. “Should further information become available that warrants a reevaluation of the length of the suspension, I will assess that information. We have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard.”

Davis will miss games against Western Kentucky and New Mexico and will return to face BYU on Sept. 15. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, he’ll be allowed to practice with the team during his suspension.

Cephus declared his innocence Saturday and announced he was taking a leave of absence from the team when he learned the Dane County District Attorney’s office would bring charges.

On Monday, he was charged with second and third degree sexual assault and was suspended by Athletic Director Barry Alvarez for violating the Student-Athlete Discipline Policy.

Cephus will appear in court on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.