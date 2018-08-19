University of Wisconsin wide receiver and junior Quintez Cephus announced Saturday he will take a leave of absence to address legal issues he is currently facing.

In a Tweet, Cephus said he was informed Friday afternoon that the Dane County District Attorney was bringing forth unspecified charges against him for an incident that occurred in April 2018. He added that due to this incident, he was “forced to take a leave of absence from the team” to focus on clearing his name.

“I have been wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct and I am innocent of any allegations associated with this consensual relationship,” Cephus said.

According to WKOW, UW football coach Paul Chryst said he was aware Cephus was going to release the statement Saturday and did not have any more to add. When asked who’s idea it was that Cephus takes the leave of absence, Chryst did not comment.