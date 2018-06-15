In a Tweet Thursday, four star quarterback recruit Graham Mertz confirmed his commitment to Wisconsin.

The six-foot-four Kansas product led his high school, Blue Valley North, to a state title in his first varsity season. In the championship game, Mertz proved his ability to perform under pressure with a 24-30 completion-attempt ratio, punctuated by a final-minute title-winning touchdown drive to secure the first ‘ship in the program’s history.

Reminder of how awesome this past season was. Proud of all of my teammates and I am grateful for the memories we made! Feels great to be able to say we are State Champions! #MadeHistory pic.twitter.com/Tb8PQZiEXE — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) March 22, 2018

Mertz is currently the fourth ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class, according to 247 Sports. This is up from their February ranking, in which he placed ninth.

Badger fans that followed the high school junior on Twitter were subjected to many fraught moments. For the past few months, Mertz has kept the college football world on its toes with his seemingly endless updates of new, elite universities offering him a spot in their programs.

Received an offer from the University of Alabama! 🐘 pic.twitter.com/cd9FjsYP3I — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) February 20, 2018

Received an offer from The Ohio State University! #GoBucks ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/0BUXwCoixm — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) January 17, 2018

Recieved an offer from the University of Michigan! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/O418lXU8CA — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) December 16, 2017

Mertz, however, never wavered from his commitment to the Cardinal and White, and now Badger fans everywhere are looking forward to the day when he will surely take the keys of the offense.