University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was investigated for a sexual assault in April, Madison Police Department said Monday.

In a statement released by MPD, officers were sent to a local hospital April 22 in response to a sexual assault.

Upon contact, the victim gave officers Cephus’s name and address, according to the statement. The woman said the assault took place at his apartment.

“Cephus was cooperative and provided a statement. During the early stages of the investigation, detectives learned the identity of a second woman, who had been present inside Cephus’ apartment on April 22nd. She told detectives she was also the victim of a sexual assault by Cephus,” according to the statement.

In light of the charges, Cephus announced Saturday he was taking a leave from the team.

Following the investigation from MPD, the case was directed to the Dane County District Attorney.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the Dane County District Attorney charged Cephus with 2nd degree sexual assault with an intoxicated victim and 3rd degree sexual assault.

He will have his first court appearance Thursday.

Additionally, Cephus has been suspended from competition and practice under the Student-Athlete Discipline policy.

UW also released a statement that said while they are unable to comment on a specific case due to Chapter 17 of the UW System Administrative Code, the Title IX Program in the Office of Compliance has the authority to conduct a “formal impartial investigation into the allegations.”

“Based on information gathered during the investigation, the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards makes an initial determination of whether a violation of the nonacademic misconduct code occurred and conducts further proceedings as provided for under Chapter 17 of the Wisconsin Administrative code,” the statement said.

Aug. 20, 7:09 p.m.: This story has been updated to include information from UW Athletics and UW Communications.