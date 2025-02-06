Everything you missed at the Grammys 2025

The 67th Annual Grammys Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, stood out as more than your regular award show — it became a moment of resilience.

Held only weeks after the devastating fires in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony was a tribute to the strength of the city and its artists. Instead of canceling, the Grammys carried on, with artists honoring L.A. throughout the night and announcing reminders to viewers to donate to relief efforts.

This year’s Grammys was especially groundbreaking for women in music, with female artists sweeping nearly every category. Rap Artist Doechii became the third woman in Grammy’s history to win Best Rap Album of the Year for “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” Her win wasn’t just a career milestone, but a cue of the shifting trends in rap that historically has been a male-dominated genre.

Sabrina Carpenter’s performance brought the looks. Her face, hair and outfit were on point. She started off with humorous old Hollywood references, and then gave the “Short n’ Sweet” tour for the rest of her performance.

Kendrick Lamar came out on top this year with five wins, most of them attributed to his hit track “Not Like Us,” widely known as a diss track aimed at Drake. His dominance through the night affirmed his place at the top of the rap world.

Pop singer Chappell Roan also had her moment in the spotlight. Awarded Best New Artist, Roan’s rapid rise to fame from performing in front of 500 to 110,000 people in a year made her more than qualified to win the award. Her acceptance speech was very emotional, as she advocated for a livable wage and access to healthcare for up-and-coming artists, leaving some of the audience in tears.

Roans performance of “Pink Pony Club” was a showstopper. She brought the audience to their feet, singing and dancing. When she shouted “Sing it!” oh they sang it and proved that her music truly resonated.

In a touching moment of solidarity, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga performed The Mamas and The Papas “California Dreamin’” as a tribute to the victims of the L.A. fires. Dressed in perfect 70’s-style outfits, their graceful rendition gave a moment of peace during the high-energy show.

It can’t be the Grammys without something controversial happening, and Beyonce’s win for Country Album of The Year definitely filled that spot. The media and public went stir crazy over Beyonce’s win, expressing that the award should have gone to Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. Her victory left many questioning the definition of genre. Some argued that her album “Country Carter” doesn’t fit the traditional criteria of country music.

Labeling it “country” feels like an insult to the genre itself. Genres matter, and if we are going to label music, there should be an acknowledgement of the artistry that defines them.

Another highlight of the night was the tribute to the legendary producer Quincy Jones, who passed away this past November. To honor him, Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe, Wilson and others came together to perform a medley of songs produced by Jones. Notable songs included were “Let The Good Times Roll,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “We Are the World.”

But, it was Monáe’s tribute to the partnership between Jones and Michael Jackson that stole the show. Her performance of “Don’t Stop ‘til You Get Enough” was electrifying, completed with a moonwalk, though Jackson’s is untouchable.

As the show drew to a close, Charli XCX brought the energy back into the audience with an unforgettable performance that turned the arena and stage into a rave. Winning Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album, Charli XCX made it clear she deserved those awards with her performance. The high-energy finale was the perfect way to wrap up a celebration of music.

The 2025 Grammys were a night to remember. Taylor Swift reminded us to support everyone and to dance your heart out whenever there’s a chance. It was an amazing night of music, remembrance and change, where the unexpected was the norm.