The art of being present

January — the month of intention setting, habit stacking and more often than not, falling short on anything we said we wanted to do. With the start of this new year, there has been an unmistakable shift toward one intention in particular — being present for ourselves and those we cherish.

With the most loathed holiday around the corner — Valentine’s Day, it is the ideal time to walk the talk of this intention. Gone are the narratives of obligatory dinner reservations and hastily purchased gifts. While these “traditional” celebrations can be meaningful, it’s time to turn this holiday into something genuine while following through on our intentions to nurture the relationships we truly value.

If you have been on TikTok at all, you have likely seen the “ins” and “outs” trend for 2025. Of the plethora of hot takes on this trend, one consistent “out” stands clear across the board — overfilling your social calendar with people we do not have a genuine connection with and filling others’ cups over our own.

Advertisements

As for the “ins”, of 2025? They promote quality time, intentional relationships and creating meaningful experiences within our inner circle.

Luckily, a simple solution aligns perfectly with these intentions — a curated selection of at-home DIY activities for Valentine’s Day. Whether you gather those you care about most or embrace peaceful solitude, I have no doubt these low-stress, creative projects offer a meaningful way to celebrate the day.

Madison Opera stuns audience with performance of María de Buenos Aires Madison Opera to debut production of Maria de Buenos Aires at Overture Sweet Talk: A love letter to oranges Chazen exhibit highlights Latinx photographers

Clay creations

Air-dry clay projects captivated my attention last summer and I’ve been collecting inspiring design ideas ever since. From personalized magnets to trinket trays and candle holders, these creations offer the perfect blend of functionality and handmade charm. The versatile trinket tray is a perfect key catch-all by the door, a charming jewelry dish or a colorful accent piece for any room.

Easily enough, there are a plethora of tutorials to make clay creations at home. My favorite tutorial has to be these clay tea candle holders. Just look at them, they are adorable and would add undeniable charm to your standard college living space.

Supplies you may need to purchase include:

Additionally, there are some tools you could likely find around your living space — like those obnoxiously large Stanley water cups that can be used as a rolling pin, or miscellaneous utensils to imprint designs on the clay.

If you are drawn to something more practical, try out this bowl tutorial that guides you through creating a delicate catch-all place for your miscellaneous items while personalizing it with your design touches.

A frequently missing item in my home is refrigerator magnets and for those of us constantly searching for ways to display photos and notes, handcrafted clay magnets offer a creative alternative to store-bought options.

Of the activities on this list, this activity is my favorite one. Based on the lengthy description, can you tell it is one of my favorite ideas?

Custom laptop background art collage

An intention I set for myself this year was to develop my skills in design. I love taking pictures, but sometimes I want to create something graphic.

While conducting my nightly Instagram scroll — yes, we have all been there — I came across this custom laptop background idea from a reel.

It couldn’t have been more perfect for this list and, frankly, it’s one of those things that makes you think, “Why didn’t I think of this first?” One, it’s free, for any of you who set an intention to spend consciously this year. Two, there are endless designs you can make. Finally, three, it is a perfect activity to do with a small group of friends, or even by yourself.

The process is refreshingly simple. Start by poking around your Pinterest boards for inspiration – whether you’re drawn to vintage aesthetics, contemporary or baroque style art.

Then, leverage your wisc.edu email to access Canva’s free version, where the design possibilities are endless. For those seeking guidance, I’ve found an excellent tutorial that walks you through the process step by step.

Frames for your Valentine(s)

There’s something nostalgic about DIY photo frames that warms my heart. Maybe it is because they remind me of those craft kits my mom would buy to keep me from redecorating the “nice” things around the house.

This version is an elevated take on those beloved projects, creating personalized frames with a handmade touch to add to your space. Best of all, this project has no directions or expectations, striking the perfect balance between creativity and simplicity, making it ideal for crafters of any skill level.

Supplies you may need to purchase include:

I hope you found inspiration for a new craft hobby from this article! Whether you choose to create with clay, design digital artwork, personalized photo frames or a craft not mentioned, remember that the true value lies not in what’s created, but in who you share those meaningful moments with.