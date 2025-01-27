Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Sweet Talk: A love letter to oranges

Nostalgia in cookie form you never knew you needed
by Jenna Innab
January 27, 2025
Max Nash

This January was full of many things — including but not limited to brutally cold weather, a new semester and a presidential inauguration. On the bright side, citrus season is thriving. Did I miss any other important events?

As the kids today say, “We are so back.” To kick off my new semester of Sweet Talk, I obviously had to conjure up something citrus-related.

I love oranges, seriously. They’re versatile in so many ways — drinks, desserts, savory appetizers or perfect on their own. But, I think I can speak for many people with this — I despise peeling them. The labor of peeling an orange is the most dreaded part of my day. It is by far the most time-consuming fruit to eat, so much so that it occasionally hinders me from eating an orange.

Though, if it’s peeled for me, I would never say no. What is that saying? Those who love you will peel oranges for you?

Fortunately, this lovely Orange Cookie recipe from Preppy Kitchen requires no peeling! A literal miracle. Surprisingly, the recipe turned out to be very simple and quick. I for one have never thought to put oranges in cookies, but it turned out to be very nostalgic.

Remember those grocery store frosted sugar cookies reminiscent of Play-Doh you had as a child? Think those, but elevated — you are no longer a child anyway and no one is counting how many cookies you eat.

Here is the process:

Preheat your oven to 375℉ and line your baking sheet with parchment paper.

Grab a small bowl, combine the following dry ingredients then set aside:

  • 2 cups + 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 1 ¼ tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp salt
Jenna Innab

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Now comes the most labor-intensive part. In separate bowls, you will have to zest and squeeze the juice from oranges, then set aside. I used about five oranges for this step, but it will depend on what oranges you use. Let us take a moment to appreciate the gorgeous selection of oranges I used for this recipe!

  • 1 tbsp orange zest 
  • ½ cup orange juice
Jenna Innab
Jenna Innab

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pause here to marvel at the stunning color!

Before the next step, it is crucial to incorporate the orange zest and ¾ cup granulated sugar together. Working the sugar and zest together with your fingers allows for a stronger orange flavor to develop. It will make your kitchen smell amazing too.

Jenna Innab

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Then, you’ll want to combine the following ingredients with the zest and sugar mixture:

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 egg (do not add in until the butter + sugar mixture is thoroughly combined!)

Your mixture should look like this:

Jenna Innab

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finally, working in small increments, alternate adding flour and orange juice to the butter + sugar mixture. For myself, I worked in four increments and my batter looked like this by the end:

Jenna Innab

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Then, scoop about one tablespoon of batter in a semi-round shape onto your baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.

Jenna Innab

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While these cookies are baking, we can get a start on the orange glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • Zest of half an orange
  • 2 tbsp orange juice
  • 1 tbsp melted butter
Jenna Innab

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Once the cookies are baked and cooled, generously glaze each one. The result? A batch of surprisingly photogenic cookies with a gorgeous light-orange glaze. I think you will be reaching for your camera, just as I did.

Jenna Innab
Donate to The Badger Herald