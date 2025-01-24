Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

City of Madison Arts Commission announces new commission system

Artwork to be used in public infrastructure projects
by Akhilesh Peddi
January 24, 2025
Marissa Haegele

The City of Madison Arts Commission announced the launch of its new arts commissioning system on Jan. 21 — a database of artwork prequalified for use in public infrastructure projects.

It allows for any artist in or outside of Madison to submit an existing art of theirs to the city’s arts commission on any topic and medium, primarily 2D and 3D artwork — including sculpture, paintings, prints, photos and other media.

The project is an effort of the MAC to meet the flourishing demand for artwork in public places according to the Arts Program Administrator for the City of Madison Karin Wolf.

Advertisements

“People in Madison have really started to expect more art in the landscape and they want to see it in as many possible places,” Wolf said. “There is a demand for art and we want to be able to meet that demand.”

The project is said to be the largest call for existing artwork by the city, according to the City of Madison’s website. The process of selection begins with the artist’s submission which is then reviewed by the MAC before being approved.

The approved artworks then enter the new database and are used in public infrastructure development projects, such as utility boxes, when the opportunity allows. The database provides a mechanism by which any artist, including students from the comfort of their homes and studios, can have their work qualified and become a part of the city.

“We just want to be able to get as many different artists and artworks into the community when the opportunities arise,” Wolf said.

Wolf also commented that the MAC will continue to put out calls for specific art works when the project is large and needs unique work.

“Our goal is still to always to put specific works of art which really relate to the place in which they’re placed where we can,” Wolf said. “When we have a big budget, we’ll still be putting out calls to make something special that’s unique to the situation. That’s still our highest goal.”

But, for most public infrastructure projects such as utility boxes amongst others, the city administration will begin to use the database.

The first project where art from the database may be used is in the administrations new pilot program of decorating garbage trucks, Wolf said.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Art
A piece of artwork from the gallery. December 1, 2024.
Mauree Childress' 'Expanding Perspectives' gallery opens, champions unheard voices
Jill Casid
UW art history alumni named 2026 Whitney Biennial Curators
The "Indigenous Art: Reclaiming Space, Reclaiming Stories" exhibit is on display in the Discovery Building. November 2, 2024.
'Indigenous Art: Reclaiming Space, Reclaiming Stories' gallery highlights Indigenous student art
"Her Art" in the Rotunda Gallery at the Overture. October 10, 2024.
'Her Art' exhibit opens conversations on teenage girls' mental health struggles
Alison Saar, Mutiny of the Sable Venus, 2024
Tandem Press launches 'Where My Girls At?' exhibit celebrating print, artists
Shilpa Gupta’s MMOCA exhibit, “I did not tell you what I saw, but only what I dreamt.” September 26, 2024.
Monsters + MMoCA raises oppressed voices through poetry
More in ArtsEtc
Comedian Brian Regan to perform in Madison
Comedian Brian Regan to perform in Madison
Bascom Hall
15 essential UW terms every Badger should know
'Blood Meridian' and violence in the media
'Blood Meridian' and violence in the media
Collage made on Shuffles using images from Pinterest.
How to curate your winter wardrobe
Paul's Book Store. December 8, 2024.
Students remember Paul's Book Store
Overture Center. December 5, 2024.
Children’s Theater of Madison brings holiday classic 'A Christmas Carol' to Overture Center
Donate to The Badger Herald