City of Madison Arts Commission announces new commission system

The City of Madison Arts Commission announced the launch of its new arts commissioning system on Jan. 21 — a database of artwork prequalified for use in public infrastructure projects.

It allows for any artist in or outside of Madison to submit an existing art of theirs to the city’s arts commission on any topic and medium, primarily 2D and 3D artwork — including sculpture, paintings, prints, photos and other media.

The project is an effort of the MAC to meet the flourishing demand for artwork in public places according to the Arts Program Administrator for the City of Madison Karin Wolf.

Advertisements

“People in Madison have really started to expect more art in the landscape and they want to see it in as many possible places,” Wolf said. “There is a demand for art and we want to be able to meet that demand.”

The project is said to be the largest call for existing artwork by the city, according to the City of Madison’s website. The process of selection begins with the artist’s submission which is then reviewed by the MAC before being approved.

The approved artworks then enter the new database and are used in public infrastructure development projects, such as utility boxes, when the opportunity allows. The database provides a mechanism by which any artist, including students from the comfort of their homes and studios, can have their work qualified and become a part of the city.

“We just want to be able to get as many different artists and artworks into the community when the opportunities arise,” Wolf said.

Wolf also commented that the MAC will continue to put out calls for specific art works when the project is large and needs unique work.

“Our goal is still to always to put specific works of art which really relate to the place in which they’re placed where we can,” Wolf said. “When we have a big budget, we’ll still be putting out calls to make something special that’s unique to the situation. That’s still our highest goal.”

But, for most public infrastructure projects such as utility boxes amongst others, the city administration will begin to use the database.

The first project where art from the database may be used is in the administrations new pilot program of decorating garbage trucks, Wolf said.