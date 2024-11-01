Trader Joe’s fall foods: Snack or sack?

In the heart of autumn, leaves are falling and there’s a chill in the air that calls for some cozy snacks and meals to keep you warm and festive throughout the season. With so many pumpkin-flavored foods, it can be hard to know what’s worth it and what’s not. We reviewed some fall snacks from Trader Joe’s and found out which are worth the autumn hype.

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

This mezzi rigatoni pasta with butternut squash puree and a blend of gouda, cheddar and parmesan cheese is a perfect fall comfort meal for any mac and cheese lover. To prepare this meal, I opted to heat it up on the stove for an optimal experience, but it can easily be prepared in the microwave as well. After heating and stirring it on low for about 10 minutes, the highly anticipated butternut squash mac and cheese was ready for tasting. I had very high expectations for this meal because of what I’ve seen on TikTok and heard from friends, and it’s safe to say it lives up to the hype. The flavor blend of gouda, cheddar and parmesan cheese was just right and not too overwhelming. Additionally, the rigatoni shape of the pasta perfectly held the puree and melted cheese, which made every bite excellent. This mac and cheese transported me back to what fall felt like in 2012. I will definitely be stocking up on this when I return to Trader Joe’s!

Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s

Despite being initially skeptical about these cookies, they turned out to be a wonderful fall sweet treat. These Joe-Joe’s are crispy pumpkin-flavored cookies with creme filling sandwiched in between, in other words pumpkin Oreos. I was concerned about them being too sweet, but there are some hints of spice that even out the flavor. These cookies are reminiscent of Teddy Grahams and gingerbread. I know I’ll be searching the shelves for these next fall!

Harvest Chocolate Collection

When I saw this box of intricately-shaped fall chocolates, I knew they were going in my cart. The white, milk and dark fillings of these chocolates is more enjoyable than the coating, which tastes slightly cheap. There are both smooth and crunchy chocolates in this mixed box. Overall, the chocolates are decent but nothing to write home about. By far, the most impressive part of the harvest chocolate collection is their appearance.

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Baking Mix

This pumpkin baking mix is something Trader Joe’s has mastered for years. It is wonderful in the form of bread and muffins, but I chose to whip up some muffins for this review. The smell of these muffins is the epitome of fall nostalgia and instantly transports me into an episode of “Gilmore Girls.” Though the bar is low for gluten free baking mixes, it is almost impossible to tell this one is gluten free. The muffins are perfectly moist and a perfect breakfast option to grab when running out the door to start your day off on the right, and autumnal, foot.

Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels

These pumpkin spiced pretzels tasted like fall in a single bite. Just as “teeny-tiny” as their name, these mini salty pretzels were complimented nicely by the sweetness of a pumpkin yogurt coating. Crushed pumpkin seeds on top of the coating added a nice crunch and helped to cut the sweetness. These pretzels are the perfect treat if you’re looking for a handful of autumnal sweetness to carry you through the day.

Pumpkin Ravioli

The pumpkin ravioli is thin pasta with a cheesy pumpkin filling. My hopes were high because it was one of the few savory autumnal options and I’ve been searching for cozy meal ideas. After boiling the ravioli for two minutes, I topped them with butter, salt and shaved parmesan. At first bite, I was disappointed. The ravioli lacked flavor, and could have used a saucy topping or extra seasoning to brighten it. Though I started to like them better as I kept eating, I wouldn’t buy this fall meal again.

Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies

These mini shortbread cookies are pumpkin spice flavored, topped with a yogurt coating and sprinkles. The pumpkin in the shortbread cookies had a nice spice, and the yogurt coating added a sweetness that balanced the flavors perfectly. These cookies are a quintessential new snack for many more autumns to come.

Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

When I saw pumpkin tortilla chips on the shelves, I was wary, yet intrigued. I associate tortilla chips with tacos, queso and guacamole, so it was hard to imagine it with anything pumpkin related. At first bite, it didn’t taste much different than a regular tortilla chip. But, after chewing carefully, I tasted hints of nutmeg, cinnamon and the promised pumpkin flavor. Like any tortilla chip, they could use some kind of dip — but with the pumpkin flavor, savory dip possibilities are limited. While the flavors blended surprisingly well, it didn’t blow me away enough to want to buy these chips again.

Autumnal Harvest Soup

This soup has been one of my favorite fall staples for a few years now. Made with harvest produce such as butternut squash, pumpkin and tomatoes and seasoned with rosemary and sage, this soup is autumn in a bowl. After bringing the soup to a boil on the stove, I highly recommend enjoying it with a few slices of a Trader Joe’s baked ciabatta baguette. This is the ideal meal for warming up on a chilly fall day.