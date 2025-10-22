Badger Herald staff picks: Halloween movies

Halloween is upon us, and since it’s “not socially acceptable” to go trick-or-treating in your late teens and early 20s, us college kids need to find other ways to celebrate spooky season. How about a Halloween movie marathon? Check out The Badger Herald staff’s picks for the best seasonal flicks, from cozy classics to haunting horrors, below.

Clare Cowan, ArtsEtc. Editor

Halloween isn’t complete without a “Coraline” watch party. Its eerie stop-motion animation sets the perfect cozy vibe for a chilly October night with friends. “Coraline” strikes just the right balance between creepy and clever, keeping you hooked from start to finish. Light a candle, bake some cookies and enjoy this spooky classic!

Letterboxd: clareiscool

Elsa Englebert, ArtsEtc. Associate

Equal parts spine-chilling thriller and campy comedy, “The Cabin in the Woods” is a deliciously absurd and excitingly erratic flick that breaks the horror mold.

It might seem to be just another run-of-the-mill scary movie at first, but “The Cabin in the Woods” quickly unravels into a mind-bending, tongue-in-cheek and satisfyingly self-aware thriller parody that’s not afraid to poke fun at played-out horror tropes.

Now, allow me to push my personal agenda for a moment — I’d be remiss to not also mention the best episode of the best show of all time, which just so happens to be Halloween-adjacent: Season 2, Episode 5 of “Glee,” “The Rocky Horror Glee Show.” It’s not actually a Halloween episode, but the word “horror” is in its title — so yeah, as far as I’m concerned, it qualifies. I’ve made my case.

Letterboxd: elsaenglebert

Zoe Klein, Managing Editor

“Trick ’r Treat” (2007) is the perfect watch for lovers of horror as it is a darkly funny, interwoven anthology that embodies truly everything about the spirit of Halloween. Creepy folklore legends come to life in an eerie atmosphere that is just the right amount of camp. Each story connects in clever ways, reminding viewers that Halloween has rules and those who break them pay the price.

Letterboxd: zklein

Anna Kristoff, Managing Editor

If you’re looking for a cozy comfort movie for the Halloween season, I say “Halloweentown” is the best pick. It’s got the perfect mix of fantastical magic and offers a spooky plot while not being overly scary. The film is almost relaxing compared to other more intense classics, but it still has a storyline you can’t turn away from.

Evan Randle, ArtsEtc. Associate

It’s hard to pick one, but my favorite Halloween movie is probably “The Nightmare Before Christmas” for its nostalgic value. I was drawn to the strange and unique even as a kid and became enamored with “The Nightmare Before Christmas’” stop-motion style, absurd character designs and unique-but-catchy music (which would later play into my love for Oingo Boingo).

I remember singing the songs at my sister’s birthday party all the way into March — that’s how much I loved the movie. Even today, I think its theming about being oneself and celebrating the places you came from is inspiring and effectively implemented. Best of all, I have two excuses to watch it each year: once during Halloween, once during Christmas.

Julia Vetsch, ArtsEtc. Editor

While I love a scary slasher like “Scream” or “Nightmare on Elm Street” during spooky season, I can’t deny the truth about which movie holds the #1 spot in my heart — the 1993 classic, “Hocus Pocus.” This movie has it all — nostalgic charm, an adorable angsty-older-brother/spunky-little-sister dynamic, a magically eerie score, a talking cat and witchy Sarah Jessica Parker.

It’s almost hard to root against the Sanderson Sisters after watching their rendition of “I Put a Spell on You,” which was specifically included for divas everywhere. Watching this movie is like traveling back in time to relive how Halloween felt as a kid. Each year without fail, “Hocus Pocus” provides the coziest, most classic Halloween vibe you can get.

Letterboxd: juliarosevetsch

Addalie Viscarra, ArtsEtc. Associate

One of my favorite scary movies is “Barbarian,” a horror-thriller that starts with a woman discovering her Airbnb has been double-booked — and quickly turns into something far darker than she expected. I loved how unpredictable it was. Just when I thought I knew what was happening, the story completely shifted.

The mix of tension, dark humor and shocking twists kept me on the edge the whole time. It’s one of those movies that’s not only terrifying but also really smart in how it plays with audience expectations.

Sophie Wooldridge, ArtsEtc. Associate

The 1996 horror/fantasy film “The Craft” is the perfect fall deep-cut that gives you the fun, witchy, sisterhood elements of movies like “Hocus Pocus” and “Practical Magic” while also taking some dark turns that will leave you feeling seriously unsettled and spooked.

I watched this film around this time last year, seeking a fun-loving, spooky, coming-of-age witch movie, and while it may have started that way, I finished it feeling truly horrified by this small but mighty clique of teen witches. If not for the eerie atmosphere, intriguingly jarring soundtrack and ‘90s gothic-chic fashion inspiration, check out “The Craft” for the witchy and slightly sapphic female rage.

Letterboxd: sophie_wool