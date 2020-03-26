8:45 A.M. — My morning alarm goes off, meaning I am just 45 minutes away from my 9:30 journalism class. Instead of getting up and jumping in the shower like I would have done just two weeks ago, I sit on my phone scrolling through Instagram, where I see the latest stupid trends, this time featuring the “Just tomorrow” caption challenge. Annoyed, I switch to Twitter where I scroll for about 10 minutes. Before I know it, it’s already 9:15. Time to get up and get on the beloved BBCollaborate.

9:20 A.M. — I pour myself a bowl of Lucky Charms and hop onto the living room couch, checking into the BBCollaborate lecture room. I notice I’m the first one in the lecture with our professor and quickly exit to avoid the awkward conversation.

9:28 A.M. — I re-enter the lecture room with most of the other 20 people in my class already in the room, as well as our three guest lecturers.

9:45 A.M. — 15 minutes into class, I find myself losing focus. I check my email and play some brain games on my phone while zoning in-and-out of the lecture.

10:30 A.M. — The guest lecturers are finished. Our professor asks how everyone is coping with the pandemic, to which he gets about five people responding with some variation of “meh.” He then proceeds to explain what we have due in the coming weeks and how we will make the final project work. Class ends a little early at 11:15.

11:20 A.M. — I jump into the shower to clean up from a hard day of self-isolation. After I get out, I decide to do a face-mask because I can.

12:00 P.M. — After about 20 minutes of sitting around, mindlessly scrolling through social media, I decide to instead mindlessly play video games while eating a gourmet peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

1:00 P.M. — I get bored of video games so I move on to write a movie review for my geography class. Instead of taking about 40 minutes like it normally does, it takes me close to two hours because my dad plays horrible rock ‘n’ roll music from the 1980s, making it incredibly difficult to focus no matter how many times I tell him to turn that shit down.

3:15 P.M. — I head outside to play basketball for my one hour of allotted exercise in quarantine. Here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, it is only about 45 degrees outside and it begins to rain after about 25 minutes. Time to head back inside.

3:45 P.M. — More mindless social media scrolling.

4:30 P.M. — Time to edit some articles for The Badger Herald.

5:30 P.M. — Dinner. Barbeque chicken and baked potatoes. Yum.

6:00 P.M. — I decide I need some more exercise so I set up my Nerf basketball hoop from middle school on my bedroom door. I shoot the ball for about 45 minutes before I realize I just burned through another 45 minutes. Sports!

6:45 P.M. — I read “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson for a little over an hour. It makes me realize I truly do not give a fuck.

8:00 P.M. — Another 30 minutes of mindless scrolling. I now realize how much time I spend on mindless scrolling, with or without quarantine.

8:30 P.M. — Approaching isolation bedtime. I sit in bed, watching TV and playing video games for another hour and a half.

10:00 P.M. — More lounging around and mindless scrolling, followed by 30 minutes of reading.

11:00 P.M. — Lights out and another 30 minutes of social media.

11:30 P.M. — Time for bed. I set my alarm for 8:45 again in preparation of another day of “remote learning.” God, do I love the University of Wisconsin-Madison.