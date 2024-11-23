Capitol City Theater spreads early Christmas cheer with ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ production

In the Christmas of 1934, a story reached 200 doorsteps of families and friends printed out onto 24-page unremarkable pamphlets. Almost a century later, there is never a Christmas without someone somewhere watching the story immortalized as the film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

This Christmas season, Capital City Theatre premiers its new production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Madison College’s Mitby Theater.

Starring local performers, a University of Wisconsin student and actors from New York and Chicago, Capital City Theatre’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” strives to reinvite the famous classic to the world we live in today.

Capital City Theatre Artistic Director, Andrew Abrams, is responsible for the music in the show.

“We didn’t want to touch the era in which the story was set or the plot but we updated themes that seemed outdated,” Abrams said in a Capital City Theatre press release. “We also diversified the casting to make it more inclusive and reflective of real life today.”

Accompanied by Abrams’ music, playwright John Atkins wrote the book and lyrics for “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The musical is expected to surprise the audience and produce a new version, that marks in its folds and turns, our own world.

Izabel Nettey, a UW freshman majoring in Dance, played Ruth and Horace in the show.

“It is not the movie word for word but it is an interpretation and the wholesome Christmas movie,” Nettey said.

The touch Atkins and Abrams gave makes it special and has their production stand out from other productions.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” first premiered in 1946. Initially cast out for its poor box office performance, no sooner was it forgotten that it emerged as one of the greatest cinematic pieces of all time.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” began playing as a Christmas movie during the year 1976, almost three decades after its unpopular debut. By the 2000s, its title as the forever Christmas classic — close to a century after the 24-page pamphlets made their way to festive doors — was sealed.

With its adaptation and modernization, Atkins in his version intends to keep the meaning intact. According to Nettey, the meaning of the story is to remind us of our own importance, something so forgetful in a world that is ever-shifting and crafting with powers beyond our control.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” reminds us the sacrifices we make and the good we do in this world that holds much value in its creation. It took an angel to show the the protagonist in the story, George, this “wonderful life” that he had created — and we each must show it to ourselves.

“It is easy to forget you matter. Going into college and seeing so many more intelligent and talented people than you. It is hard not to go, ‘why do I matter?’ It is important to remember that you were born for a reason and you deserve to be here, let yourself shine.” Nettey said.

The purpose of good and the meaning of its sacrifice in a world filled with Machiavellian ethics, is to celebrates the Christmas cheer while showing us our meaning in this world and the importance of our life when we lose it. The story embodies the meaning of a sacrifice and the sadness which comes from its costs.

Atkins and Abrams wished to trace this story through a modern lens. As part of their plans, characters Bert and Ernie, who were originally male roles, are casted as women.

Retired judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals and ensemble performer, Paul Higginbotham, said that the story reminds him of why he chose to take on the duty of a judge, according to a press release by the Capital City Theatre.

“What resonates with me is that the guy who gets pushed around eventually prevails,” Higginbotham said. “It reminds me of why I went into civil rights law, fighting housing discrimination.”

The novelty of its production, according to Nettey, helped the performers bring their own character into the play.

“We get to put our own creativity into the production,” Nettey said. “The entire cast works together along with the director, we start and stop and do it all over and work together as a community.”

This allowed the cast and crew to infuse a touch of their own into the performance.

Mixing modernity with the timeless essence of any good story — the human experience, what it means to be alive and human in flesh and blood, Capital City Theatre’s new production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” wishes to leave its mark on the world and the hearts of those who live in Madison during this year’s Christmas cheer.

The musical opened Nov. 22 and will run until Dec. 1.