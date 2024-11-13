Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
Pickle-lover’s dream or nightmare?: Review of Jimmy John’s Picklewich

I tried the viral Jimmy John’s Picklewich so you don’t have to
by Clare Cowan
November 13, 2024
Jimmy John's picklewich. November 12, 2024.
Clare Cowan
There comes a time in every pickle-lover’s life when they must prove their true appreciation for pickles. For many pickle-enthusiasts, this time came around in October when Jimmy John’s debuted their Vito and turkey sandwiches with a twist — in between two halves of a crunchy pickle instead of a traditional sub bun. 

The Picklewich took the internet by storm and quickly gained lots of attention on TikTok, where users posted videos of them trying the pickled-out sandwich for the first time and reviewing it. I tried the Picklewich for myself to see if it was worth the commotion or too good to be true. 

I opted to try the turkey Picklewich, the simpler option, complete with turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomato, sandwiched in a whole sliced pickle (of course). The task of building a sandwich inside of a pickle is one I do not envy, and will surely never try to replicate. I applaud Jimmy John’s for their careful construction of this sandwich, but to no one’s surprise, the Picklewich did quickly disassemble a few bites into it.

The taste of the sandwich is reminiscent of a fresh pickle salad and has a complimentary blend of flavors. I partially expected this sandwich to be a flavorless jumble of texture, but am pleasantly surprised by how delicious the pickle tasted as a bun. I will note that the Picklewich was dripping a lot and did not facilitate a neat eating experience. I suppose there’s a reason why pickles are not standardly used as sandwich buns! 

The Picklewich is relatively small for its price of $7.59 and was definitely not filling enough to make up a whole meal. In my opinion, the price is justified by the craftsmanship of the pickle bun and sensation around the product.

Overall, I think every pickle-fanatic should try the Picklewich, which is available at Jimmy John’s until Thursday Nov. 14, but it’s not something I would be a repeat customer for. It’s one of those quirky food experiments you try once for fun before immediately seeking out a real meal that fills you up. With the Picklewich, Jimmy John’s proves that sometimes, you just have to go against the grain (of bread). 

