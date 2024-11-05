Madison Opera opens season with ‘The Barber of Seville’

A disguised count, a know-it-all barber, an old wretched man and a young passionate woman locked in her house. Together these witty characters, amongst others, create what is well-known on the opera stages as “The Barber of Seville” or the “useless precaution” by the 19th-century author Gioachino Rossini.

This year’s Madison Opera debuted its 2024 season with the well-known classic starring David Walton as Count Almaviva and Keely Flutterer as Rosina, the two lovers. The role of the barber Figaro was played by Benjamin Taylor. The orchestra was conducted by John Demain.

Taking place in Seville, Spain in the early 19th century, the comical love story begins with Count Almaviva disguising himself as a poor student to gain the love of Rosina. Rosina is locked up in her house by her guardian, the comical Dr. Bartolo, who wishes to marry her for her estate. With the help of the barber, the count swoon’s the love of Rosina and attempts to marry her.

David Walton told The Badger Herald that all ends happily for all except the evil Dr. Bartolo and, as phrased by Ryan Nash who plays sergeant, it is laughter all way long.

“Many think Opera is always serious,” Walton said. “This one is ridiculous and not at all serious.”

Madison Opera’s production of “The Barber of Seville” stands true to these words, raising much laughter from the audience.

The wittiness of Figaro and Almaviva and the comical schemings of Dr. Bartolo and Ambrogio raised much laughter amongst the audience.

The character of Rosina played by Flutterer was also met by warm appreciation. Her natural flowing gestures and expressionism lighted the stage.

Walton shares his views on the importance of opera and its use in the modern world and the mission of “The Barber of Seville” production.

“[Opera] inspires and stimulates in a completely different way that is not on your phone or on a screen with real people on a stage doing real things with no amplifications,” Walton said. “In these times people need comedy. It is good to have comedy in your life and laugh about things. We want [the audience] to come laugh and have a good time.”

Madison Opera stands true to these words with its production of “The Barber of Seville,” adding their touch to the timeless classic ever so admired throughout the world.