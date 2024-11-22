Moda Magazine celebrates creativity, community with annual fashion show

Moda Magazine, a student-run fashion publication at the University of Wisconsin, hosted its annual fashion show at Liquid Music venue Thursday, Nov. 21.

Their show showcased the work of local and student designers, offering a glamorous runway debut for their fresh innovative designs.

Dave Simeon, a fashion design major at UW and one of the show’s stylists, spoke about what makes the designs presented unique.

“Many of the designs are their own narratives, one style or look, but there is also groups of designs that I feel like fit in together,” Simeon said.

Simeon said he was proud and excited about the show. Simeon said he had poured countless hours into bringing his vision to life and was thrilled to see his and others work come to life.

One of the key figures involved in the event was Maggie Boettinger, Moda Magazine’s Director of Public Relations and former staff writer.

Boettinger had been working on the show since August, securing the venue and reaching out to an abundance of people to model, design and be a part of the show’s crew.

According to Boettinger, the most rewarding part of the show was giving local and student designers a platform to celebrate themselves and their creations

“I think it’s really cool to give the students and the people who live here that design to have an event to be celebrated because there aren’t a lot of opportunities like this.” said Bottinger.

Boettinger said it was rewarding to see each designer able to present their personal look into the clothes, lighting and the visuals that appear behind them while they walk.

Moda’s goal was to foster a fun and uplifting atmosphere that empowers those who are stepping into the spotlight, giving them confidence to showcase the designs in front of an audience.

The event was for more than the designers, it was also for the audience and the models who expressed excitement about participating in the show.

If you missed it this year, make sure not to miss it next year — this event is one that embodies artistic expression and support.