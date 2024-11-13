The ultimate Thanksgiving watchlist

Typically, we may not think of Thanksgiving as a holiday that has a lot of media surrounding it, but many classic movies and TV show episodes take place on this November holiday. When the big meal is finished and you’re looking to keep the cozy holiday vibes going, the right entertainment can make the day even more special.

From nostalgic TV show episodes that capture the warmth — and occasional chaos — of Thanksgiving to feel-good movies, there’s plenty of media to make the upcoming holiday feel complete. Here’s a quick roundup of, arguably, the best Thanksgiving-themed TV show episodes and movies to enjoy with friends and family, or by yourself, this November.

“Gilmore Girls: A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving” (Season 3, Episode 9)

In “Gilmore Girls” Season 3, Episode 9, titled “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving,” Lorelai and Rory take on an extravagant Thanksgiving marathon. They attend four different holiday dinners hosted by their friends and family, all on Thanksgiving day. As they race from meal to meal, they encounter everything from a deep-fried turkey at Sookie’s to a full Korean Thanksgiving feast at the Kim’s.

This episode is packed with the quirky charm and witty banter that make “Gilmore Girls” so beloved, while also highlighting the complicated dynamics of family and tradition. It’s a perfect watch for this Thanksgiving, blending humor, heart and classic “Stars Hollow” eccentricity into a cozy episode that will leave you feeling grateful — and probably craving a little extra dessert.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is a timeless classic that captures the spirit of Thanksgiving in a way only Charlie Brown can. In this beloved special, Charlie Brown and his friends gather for a Thanksgiving meal, featuring a quirky menu that consists of popcorn, toast, pretzels and jelly beans — a toddler’s dream Thanksgiving feast.

This timeless story reminds us that Thanksgiving is about togetherness, not culinary perfection. With its simple animation style, memorable music and heartwarming themes of friendship and gratitude, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is the perfect nostalgic choice for families looking to enjoy a feel-good holiday classic together.

“Gossip Girl: The Treasure of Serena Madre” (Season 3, Episode 11)

In “Gossip Girl” Season 3, Episode 11, “The Treasure of Serena Madre,” Thanksgiving on the Upper East Side is anything but ordinary. As Serena, her friends and family juggle drama, tensions are at an all-time high around the holiday table. The episode is packed with classic “Gossip Girl” drama — deceptions, hidden agendas and explosive confrontations — all set against the backdrop of a perfectly decorated New York Thanksgiving dinner. Blair’s cutting one-liners and a rendition of Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say” make this episode especially memorable.

TikTok has even taken its own spin on the iconic “Whatcha Say” trend in recent years to recreate the dramatic table scene. It’s truly the ultimate Thanksgiving viewing for those who enjoy their holiday with a side of high society intrigue and scandal.

“New Girl: Thanksgiving IV” (Season 4, Episode 9)

In “New Girl” Season 4, Episode 9, “Thanksgiving IV,” the loft roommates decide to shake things up with a unique spin on Thanksgiving — “Bangsgiving.” Schmidt takes charge and assigns each friend another roommate to set up with a date for the holiday. The plan leads to an evening of unexpected pairings, awkward flirting and the usual dose of loft hilarity, as each character fumbles through their “Bangsgiving” experience.

Beneath the lighthearted premise and Schmidt’s scheming, the episode explores friendship and the ups and downs of dating, all while serving up plenty of laughs. It’s a fun, unconventional twist on a Thanksgiving gathering, perfect for anyone looking for something offbeat and hilarious to enjoy during the holiday.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox”

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” captures the warmth and spirit of Thanksgiving through its themes of community, family and celebration. While not directly defined as a Thanksgiving movie, it still encapsulates so many of the elements we love about the holiday. The story centers on Mr. Fox’s daring plans to gather food, echoing the holiday’s focus on abundance and sharing, while the animals’ underground feast scenes are cozy autumn gatherings.

The film’s rich, earthy color palette and woodland setting create a sense of seasonal comfort, perfectly matching the cozy, nostalgic vibe of Thanksgiving. With its focus on gratitude, togetherness and resilience, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” serves as a playful yet heartwarming reminder of what makes this holiday so special.

Whether you’re looking for laughs, nostalgia or something heartwarming to watch with your loved ones, these Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes and movies bring a cozy vibe perfect for the season. They capture the holiday’s essence — moments of gratitude, humor in family chaos and the warmth of togetherness.

So, after the dishes are cleared and everyone’s settled in, choose one of these picks to keep the holiday spirit alive. Pass the remote and let these picks bring you and your loved ones a little closer — and hopefully distract from any leftover family drama. This Thanksgiving, savor a side of media that’s as delightful as the day itself.