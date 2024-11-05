Live updates: 2024 general election turnout, results

The November General Election is upon us. Wisconsin stands as a key swing state, Dane County a key county and University of Wisconsin students a crucial voter base. The Badger Herald is providing live coverage of the presidential, Senate, 2nd District House, Dane County executive races, as well as the results of Wisconsin’s statewide referendum and Madison’s referendum.

2:00 a.m.

In Wisconsin, Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by 4.0% with 91 percent of the votes counted, according to the Associated Press. In the Wisconsin Senate Race, Eric Hovde leads Tammy Baldwin by 2.2% with 91% of the votes counted.

Advertisements

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

1:28 a.m.

Pa. has been called for Trump, putting the former president just 3 electoral votes away from winning the 2024 election, according to the Associated Press.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

12:19 a.m.

Harris has won New Hampshire.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

11:59 p.m.

Ga. has been called for Trump, according to the Associated Press.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

11:19 p.m.

Wisconsin voters approved a state referendum that would change the state constitution to say “only” U.S. citizens over the age of 18 can vote in elections, as opposed to “every” U.S. citizen over the age of 18.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

11:14 p.m.

Voters in Madison approved a referendum allowing the city to raise the property tax levy limit by $22 million.

In an email statement, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who introduced the bill, said city leaders will begin final budget considerations next week.

“We will start 2025 with a new State Legislature and a fresh opportunity to address the challenges that many local communities face across Wisconsin,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. “Cities, villages and towns should not have to put referendums on the ballot in order to fund the basic services residents depend on.”

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

11:11 p.m.

Republicans have won the U.S. Senate majority.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

11:10 p.m.

Hawaii has been called for Harris, according to the Associated Press. Trump currently leads Harris in the electoral college 230-210

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

11:05 p.m.

Donald Trump currently leads Kamala Harris in Wisconsin by 3.9% with 76% of votes counted, according to the Associated Press.

In the WI Senate Race, Eric Hovde currently leads Tammy Baldwin by 2.1% with 77% of votes counted, according to the Associated Press.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

10:59 p.m.

At a press conference at the Madison City-County Building, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she’s confident about the City of Madison property tax levy increase referendum’s strong margin toward a ‘yes’ vote, with 57.2% voting yes and 84.4% reporting as of 10:41 p.m.

But the city’s work on improving its operations will not improve with the passing of the referendum, Rhodes-Conway said.

“This is not the end of the story,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We have a lot of work to do going forward.”

If the referendum does not pass, the mayor said consequential budget cuts will disproportionately impact lower-income households.

Rhodes-Conway said she is committed to working with the state legislature to ensure Madison and cities across Wisconsin are adequately invested in.

Regarding the statewide suffrage referendum, Rhodes-Conway said Dane County is leading the way for “no” — what she called the “progressive vote” — in the state of Wisconsin.

— Reported by Managing Editor Ava McNarney.

10:44 p.m.

Va. has been called for Harris, according to the Associated Press. Trump currently leads Harris in the electoral college 230-205.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

10:40 p.m.

Ore. and N.M have been called for Harris, according to the Associated Press.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

10:29 p.m.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Gov. Sara Rodriguez returned to the stage at the Sen. Tammy Baldwin Election Night watch party to update viewers on the current status of polling locations. Rodriguez also encourages all voters who are in line to remain in line.

“We know there are people still in line to vote, and our message is simple, stay in line. We want all Wisconsinites’ voices heard,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also said polls at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are expected to stay open until 10:30 p.m.

Despite some voters still in line at polling locations, Baldwin and her supporters remain hopeful of results, Rodriguez said.

“We are optimistic in what we are seeing in the numbers here tonight,” Rodriguez said.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Zindzi Frederick

10:19 p.m.

Trump has won North Carolina — the first swing state to be called tonight.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

10:13 p.m.

In a press conference on Zoom, Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Meagan Wolfe commented on allegations from the Trump campaign that election irregularities were present in Wisconsin.

“These elections are actually administered, carried out, ballots are tallied by Republican and Democratic poll workers that were submitted by each of the major parties’ lists,” Wolfe said. “I think we’ve got a lot of folks that would be able to vouch for the veracity of today’s elections and that everything was administered in a fair and free way.”

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

10:09 p.m.

Eric Hovde currently leads Sen. Baldwin, D-Wis., with 1,025,775 (49.5%) to 1,004,562 (48.5%). Baldwin is leading in Dane County by 233,478 v0tes (74.2%) to Hovde’s 76,623 (24.4%).

— Reported by News Reporter Haia Al Zein.

10:00 p.m.

Harris has won California and Washington. Trump won Idaho.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

9:46 p.m.

Around 86% of votes are in for Dane County, and Harris leads by 74% — Trump with 25%. Around 57% of votes are in statewide, and Trump leads with 50% — Harris with 48.6%.

Harris has won the 1st congressional district in Maine — giving her one electoral point in the state.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

9:42 p.m.

Iowa and Kan. have been called for Trump, according to the Associated Press.

The race in Wisconsin remains too close to call. Trump currently leads by just over 20,000 votes with 56% of votes counted, according to the Associated Press.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

9:38 p.m.



Melissa Agard has declared victory in the race for Dane County Executive.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sami Bitat.

9:35 p.m.

With 69.5% of Precincts reporting, the city of Madison Metro School District Referendum to Exceed the Revenue Limit has 78,032 yes votes (69.1%) and 34,844 no votes (30.9%).

The city of Madison Metro School District Referendum for $507 Million in bonds has 79,972 yes votes (71.6%) and 31,762 no votes (28.4%), according to the Dane County website.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Alexia Becker.

9:20 p.m.

Rep. Mark Pocan will retain his job as U.S. House representative for Wisconsin’s 2nd district, according to the Associated Press.

9:20 p.m.

Around 48% of votes are in for Wisconsin, and Trump leads with 49.7% — Harris has 48.9%.

Harris has won the District of Columbia.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

9:18 p.m.

With 64.6% of Precincts reporting, Kamala Harris currently leads Donald Trump in Dane County 73.0% to 25.3%, according to the County website.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

9:14 p.m.

Mont., Mo. and Utah have been called for Trump, while Colo. has been called for Harris, according to the Associated Press. Trump currently leads the electoral vote 198-109.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

9:02 p.m.

The City of Madison property tax ballot referendum currently has 35,883 yes votes (56.5%) to 27,611 no votes (43.5%), according to Dane County.

9:01 p.m.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Gov. Sara Rodriguez took to the stage during Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s election night watch party to criticize Hovde’s campaign and outline key points to Baldwin’s campaign.

“Eric Hovde is just not here for us, and that’s why he never ran on his policy positions like cutting so social security and veterans benefits, opposing abortion rights,” Rodriguez said.

During her speech, Rodriguez also discussed her position as a nurse, emphasizing Baldwin’s stance on reproductive rights.

“As a nurse, I know that there is no room for politicians in an exam room, Tammy has been a leader in the Senate to restore reproductive rights,” Rodriguez said.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Zindzi Frederick

8:45 p.m.

Eight uncontested local legislative races have been called, including Melissa Ratcliff (D-Cottage Grove), Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison), Randy Udell (D-Fitchburg), Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison), Renuka Mayadev (D-Madison), Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison), Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) and Rep. Alex Joers (D-Middleton).

Mo. has been called for Trump, according to the Associated Press

— Reported by Managing Editor Ava McNarney.

8:39 p.m.

Mark Pocan, D-Wis., is currently leading in the House race. Pocan has 91,047 votes and Erik Olsen (R-WI) has 35,602 votes, according to Dane County.



— Reported by News Associate Editor Anja Breiehagen.

8:27 p.m.

Results for United States Senator have started coming in. Currently, Democrat Tammy Baldwin is leading Republican Eric Hovde 68.7% to 29.9% in Dane County.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Maggie Shreiner.

8:15 p.m.

The polls have closed in Wisconsin and certain precincts have begun reporting votes. Harris leads in Dane County with 67.4% of the vote — Trump with 30.7%.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

8:12 p.m.

Ohio and Texas have been called for Trump, according to the Associated Press. He currently leads the electoral vote 177-99.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Jones Millstone-Rivo.

8:02 p.m.

N.D., S.D., La. and Wyo. were called for Trump, according to the Associated Press. N.Y. was called for Harris.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Maggie Shreiner.

7:46 p.m.

Ill. and Del. were called for Harris, according to the Associated Press. Trump is still leading the electoral vote 101 to 71.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Maggie Shreiner.

7:33 p.m.

Ark. has been called for Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press. N.J. was called for Kamala Harris. Trump is currently leading the electoral vote 101 to 49.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Maggie Shreiner.

7:20 p.m.

52% of registered Madison voters have cast their vote as of 6:51 p.m., according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office. 103,274 total ballots have been completed, including absentee ballots.

— Reported by Managing Editor Ava McNarney.

7:04 p.m.

Fla., S.C., Miss., Ala., Okla. Tenn. and W.Va. have been called for Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press. Md., Mass., Conn. and R.I. have been called for Kamala Harris.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Maggie Shreiner.

6:16 p.m.

Ind. and Ky. have been called for Trump, while Vermont has been called for Harris, according to the Associated Press.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Maggie Shreiner.

5:40 p.m.

In an interview with The Badger Herald, candidate for Dane County Executive Dana Pellebon, described her campaign as “the wildest ride” she’s ever experienced.

Whether she wins or loses, Pellebon said she is proud of the campaign she’s run and the connections she’s formed with community members along the way.

Pellebon also addressed political endorsements her opponent State Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, received from Wisconsin politicians like Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. of Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I’m sure the people that endorsed Senator Agard did so for a good reason,” Pellebon said. “A lot of these people are people that never even spoke to me. I think they supported the person that they knew, that was their friend, and had worked with them in legislative spaces.”

Pellebon said she is not a politician, and does not expect to get political endorsements.

“My endorsements come from the people, and those are the ones I care about,” Pellebon said.

Pellebon said her and her campaign have been monitoring voter activity, and are proud of Dane County for the large turnout so far.

Pellebon additionally encouraged voters to recognize the stakes of the election.

“ I hope that those who have yet to vote take a little time to understand what this position is, and take a look at the experience that is needed to make this a successful position,” Pellebon said. “I believe when they do that, they will choose Dana for Dane County.”

— Reported by Managing Editor Sami Bitat.

4:30 p.m.

In a last-minute push to energize voters ahead of the upcoming election, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers held a rally on Library Mall at 4 p.m. Even in the rain, the event attracted a large crowd of students, marking one of the final stops in their campaign blitz across the state.

Baldwin told The Badger Herald she is thrilled by the enthusiasm she’s seen around early voting on UW campus.

“Students and young people have more at stake than any other generation,” Baldwin said. “They’re going to be here the longest. The issues that they think about are on the ballot right now.”

UW junior Ella Bindl expressed her reasoning for voting for Baldwin and Evers.

“Tammy Baldwin has promised to protect women’s reproductive freedom, which is an important cause to me,” Bindl said. “[Baldwin] was also endorsed by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, and that stands out to me as someone who grew up on a Wisconsin farm.”

— Reported by News Associate Editor Zoe Klein.

4:13 p.m.

Specific Wisconsin polling locations may start reporting results quicker than others, but total state numbers will likely be reported around 2-3 a.m. on Wednesday, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in an interview with The Badger Herald.

Wikler said he has been campaigning with Neighborhood Action Teams in Madison today to help knock on doors and remind people to vote. Wikler said he thinks there will be large voter turnout in Madison — especially around the University of Wisconsin campus.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff

3:04 p.m.

First-time voter and UW student Reilly White shared her thoughts on the Senate race. Originally from Maryland, White said that she researched the candidates’ stances on issues.

“I’m really hoping for a candidate who protects abortion access, because I’m a young woman,” White said. “I think that a candidate who supports immigration and makes it easier for immigrants to come into the country, rather than taking measures to keep them out is also really important to me.”

White said she would vote for Tammy Baldwin.

Another student, Jasmine Jimenez, talked about how her religious beliefs inform her decision to vote for a candidate, regardless of party affiliation.

“I’m Catholic, so I went for a candidate that would reflect my Catholic beliefs specifically in upholding the dignity of everybody, especially babies who have no voice,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez did not clarify which candidate would get her vote.

Both students voted at Memorial Union.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Zindzi Frederick.

2:19 p.m.

In a press call, Administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Meagan Wolfe said Election Day is proceeding as expected, and there are no major issues to report.

“Clerks are reporting that things are running smoothly at polling locations across the state,” Wolfe said.

The WEC has been notified of a few voters that received suspicious phone calls from callers claiming that something is wrong with the voter’s absentee ballot and further personal information is needed to complete it, Wolfe said. Wolfe said election officials would never make these calls and that any voter who has received one should contact law enforcement.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.

2:09 p.m.

“It’s difficult to judge turnout before polls close, especially because of all the absentee early voting that happened ahead of the election,” Madison City Communications Manager Dylan Brogan said in an email statement. “We expected turnout to be high and it has been, throughout the city.”



— Reported by Managing Editor Ava McNarney.

7:30 a.m.

There have been around 20,000 absentee ballots turned in for Dane County, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

— Reported by Print News Editor Anna Kristoff.