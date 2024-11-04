Universities of Wisconsin enrollment increases for second year in a row

Enrollment at the Universities of Wisconsin has grown to 164,431 students, an increase of 1.2% or 1,900 students since the fall of 2023, according to a press release from the university system.

Reflecting enrollment on the 10th day of the fall 2024 semester, these figures mark the second consecutive year of growth, according to the press release.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman commented on the increase in enrollment in the press release.

“Wisconsin students and parents continue to value a Universities of Wisconsin education, and we’re extremely proud that our enrollment has increased for the second year in a row,” Rothman said in the release.

Though enrollment at the Universities of Wisconsin increased overall, the yearly growth of individual universities varied, with eight out of the 13 campuses in the system seeing an increase in enrollment since last year, according to enrollment data.

Enrollment at UW-Madison increased to 51,791, up from 50,335 in fall 2023, an increase of 2.89%, according to enrollment data. This growth accounts for the majority of the UW system’s increased enrollment, with an additional 1,456 students enrolled for the fall 2024 semester.

Five campuses of the Universities of Wisconsin system saw decreases in enrollment since last year, with enrollment at UW-Oshkosh declining by 814 students, or 5.9% according to enrollment data.

Total enrollment at Universities of Wisconsin branch campuses, the system’s network of two-year institutions, fell by 22% since 2023, according to the press release.