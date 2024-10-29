Over 60 Wisconsin college women sign statement condemning Eric Hovde

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has organized a google form for Wisconsin college women to sign an open statement condemning Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde, according to WisDems Rapid Response Director Arik Wolk.

The statement is a response to Hovde’s comments at an early voting rally Oct. 22 where he was recorded saying many “young college-age girls” are “single-issue” voters.

Over 60 women have signed the statement so far, according to Wolk.

Read the full statement below.

“Eric Hovde has insulted Wisconsinites time and time again, saying young people don’t work hard and calling them ‘so stupid.’ Now, Hovde is saying that ‘young college-age girls’ won’t vote for him because they are ‘single-issue’ voters on abortion. Eric Hovde is correct that young women won’t vote for him, but we have countless reasons to reject him, including his insulting comments, his extreme policy agenda, and the threat he poses to reproductive freedom.”

Hovde is set to visit the University of Wisconsin campus Tuesday to host an “Energy and Economics” talk in Grainger Hall.

Hovde is running against Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in the general election Nov. 5.