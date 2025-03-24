Women’s Hockey: Simms’ late goals lead Badgers to eighth national championship

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team (38-1-2, 25-1-2 WCHA) pulled off an overtime victory against Ohio State in the Frozen Four Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Badger’s entered this matchup looking to compete for an eighth national title. Wisconsin came into the game with a record of 81-26-11 all-time against Ohio State.

The first period started off very quickly with Ohio State’s Joy Dunne opening the scoring during a Wisconsin penalty, putting the Buckeyes up early over the Badgers. But the Badgers pushed on the attacking end, leading to a goal by junior Laila Edwards.

The period continued with shots coming from both teams. Eventually, with 14:22 played in the first period, Ohio State’s aggression on the offensive led to a goal by junior Sloane Matthews putting the Buckeyes up 2-1 going into the second period.

Entering the second period, the Buckeyes picked up right where they left off. Ten seconds into the period, Ohio State junior Emma Peschel netted one past Wisconsin’s sophomore goaltender Ava McNaughton, putting the Buckeyes up 3-1.

The period continued to be a good battle between the two teams, with shots on either end. With 14:33 played in the second period, the Badgers offensive attacks paid off as junior Caroline Harvey put one in the net, making the score 3-2 going into the final period of the game.

Going into the final period, the tension built up around Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. Steady defense between both teams led to a scoring drought, until the final seconds of the period.

With less than 20 seconds remaining, Wisconsin challenged for a goal. After review, it was determined that the Ohio State goaltender had closed their hand on a shot in the crease, leading to a Wisconsin penalty. Without hesitation, junior Kirsten Simms stepped up and finished the penalty shot, sending the game into overtime.

Going into overtime Wisconsin was on the front foot, looking to capitalize on any chance. At 2:39 into overtime, the Badgers secured the victory with a Simms nutmeg goal. The Badgers had completed a come-from-behind victory to win their eighth national title.