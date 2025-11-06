Men’s soccer: Wisconsin nets late goal to finish Big Ten play with 1-0 win

The University of Wisconsin Badgers men’s soccer team (6-8-0, 3-6-0 Big Ten) pulled out a close one against Northwestern (7-6-3, 2-5-2 Big Ten) on home soil Tuesday, Nov. 4 to wrap up Big Ten play this season.

After coming off a tough road loss to No.12 Michigan, the shutout win against Northwestern was a much needed result, especially against an opponent the Badgers have struggled with in recent history. Wisconsin had won just one of their previous five matchups against the Wildcats.

Through the first 25 minutes of play, there wasn’t much action from either side as neither attack could muster up much of a chance on goal. However, that shifted in the 26th minute when Wisconsin graduate forward Bart Muns sent an opportunistic cross into the box that was swiftly covered up by Northwestern senior keeper Rafael Ponce de Leon before Badgers senior forward Thomas Raimbault could rifle it into the back of the net.

That was the best chance Wisconsin came up with in the first frame but luckily sophomore goalkeeper Matisse Hébert kept the scoreboard clean with three saves.

Much of the same transpired in the first 40 minutes of the second half as the game remained at a nil-nil stalemate as it approached the final whistle. Just when it seemed like the Badgers final Big Ten game of the season would result in a scoreless tie, they rallied for one last chance on net.

Freshman midfielder Aidan Martinez played a beautiful ball over the Wildcats midfield to a streaking player none other than senior midfielder Ola Arntsen who allowed the ball to take a bounce before forcefully heading it into space for Thomas Raimbault to run onto. Raimbault used a smooth step-over move to deke the goalkeeper before slotting it home with his left foot.

Raimbault took off toward the corner flag as his teammates and coaches swarmed him, celebrating a big end-of-season home win that ended Big Ten play on a high note.

The Badgers look to finish the season with a convincing win as they take on William Penn on Thursday. The team hopes to give their seniors and graduates one last win at McClimon Track/Soccer Complex.