Men’s hockey: No. 7 Badgers split series with Ohio State

The No. 7 University of Wisconsin men’s hockey (7-2-2, 3-2-0 Big Ten) team took on the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-4-0, 1-2-0 Big Ten) this past weekend in a two-game home series.

The Badgers looked to continue their winning streak after a 6-1 upset victory against the University of Michigan.

The first game of the series saw the Badgers trail early, going into the second period down one.

The second period started off slow for the Badgers. A low energy performance led to a scoreless second period for both teams. Going into the third period, the Buckeyes remained up 0-1.

Entering the third period, both teams looked to create an offensive attack. Less than four minutes into the third period, Ohio State extended their lead to 0-2 with a goal by graduate student Adam Eisele.

The Badgers only goal of the game, scored by senior Simon Tassy, came 11 minutes into the third period.

Ohio State went on to score three unanswered goals. Despite the Badgers outshooting the Buckeyes 34-22 throughout the whole game, a lack of finishing hurt them in the end. This 5-1 win gave Ohio State their first in-conference win of the season.

“I think we just needed energy,” senior Ben Dexenheimer said. “I think that’s kind of what lacked, and our starts to the period weren’t great. I just think we’ve got to flush it and have a little energy tomorrow.”

The Buckeyes opened up the scoring Saturday night with two goals. One minute after the Buckeyes second goal, freshman Oliver Tulk rebounded a missed shot from junior Zach Schulz, giving the Badgers one goal back.

Before the end of the first period, freshman Grady Deering tied the game at 2-2 with a shot from the slot.

The second period saw the Badgers looking to carry their offensive momentum forward. Less than two minutes into the period, sophomore defenseman Logan Hensler scored the third goal for the Badgers. This unassisted goal by Hensler gave him his third goal of the season and gave the Badgers their first lead of the game.

A little over six minutes into the period, freshman Bruno Idžan scored his first goal for the Badgers, giving them a two-goal cushion heading into the third period.

The Buckeyes continued to battle late into the third period. A late goal in the 13th minute by Nathan McBrayer tied the game at 5-5, forcing the game into overtime.

Less than two minutes into overtime, sophomore Gavin Morrisey capitalized on a penalty play for the Badgers, allowing the Badgers to claim a 6-5 victory over the Buckeyes.

The Badgers next game will have them face off against No. 1 ranked Michigan State (9-1, 4-0 Big Ten) in East Lansing, Michigan Nov. 21.