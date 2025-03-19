Badger Herald staff make their picks for March Madness

For the first time since 2017, Badger Herald sports staff members felt confident enough in their basketball knowledge to share the easily-predictable, Wisconsin-winnable March Madness brackets that they’re absolutely sure are going to be right.

Blake Thor, Editor-in-Chief

What can I say other than “I’m not angry, just disappointed?” At The Badger Herald, and I’ll say that again just for good measure — The BADGER Herald — I am the only staff member who has faith in the BADGERS to make a run for the natty.

Listen, I know virtually nothing about college basketball — you can look at my bracket and see that I’m pretty much just picking every lower-seeded team to win. Knowing a lot about college basketball is the job of the other lovely people featured in this article. What I do know, though, is that this Wisconsin team is special, especially Carter Gilmore, who I dream about every night.

Some other fun facts — if you look to your left you’ll see that Kansas and Louisville are both losing pretty early on. Good riddance Mr. Storr and Mr. Hepburn — don’t ever abandon us again (but if you guys did want to come back I’m open to that).

If you look to your right you’ll see that Troy is making a run to the Sweet Sixteen. Do I think this will actually happen? Absolutely not, but I can’t pick against a team named “Troy,” one word now can I? Roll Badge, On Wisconsin!

Julien Payen, Sports Editor

Some tips for my bracket picks.

If a team has a hype video like this , they’re going to the Sweet 16 I’m from Maryland, it’d be a shame if my Terps were to lose in the first round to a National Park The 1-2 seeds have never not all made it to the Elite 8, they’re ranked one and two for a reason… LOCK On that note, “all one seeds in the Final Four?” you may say… yes, the committee has never made a mistake with seeding before, and they’re not going to start now Wisconsin doesn’t have the best track record against Alabama this year, but if there’s ever time for the Badgers to prove me wrong, it’s in March

Taylor Kaufmann, Sports Editor

What is more important to my father… Wisconsin winning… or Taylor finding a husband? This year the priority is husband (at least for me) so Duke has to win.

If they don’t… I can work with Auburn’s and UCLA’s rosters as well, but Duke is highly preferred (specifically Cooper Flagg and Mason Gillis… please).

If those two are listening… here are my best qualities: I love to bake! I can bake you post game treats (boxed brownies and maybe a blueberry muffin). I already go to a lot of games, so going to yours will not be a problem! Lastly, I am a very attentive listener (maybe all of these interviews help for something).

Oh, and I had to include Florida in there because I am not an idiot.

You boys know where to find me!

Ryan Witt, Sports Associate Editor

The Big Ten ended up with a few bad draws, thankfully Wisconsin not being one of them, as I have Purdue, Michigan and UCLA all losing in the first round in this bracket. UC San Diego is coming in as one of the hottest teams in the country, making a run to the sweet 16, but getting humbled by Auburn once getting there. Even though High Point beats Purdue and Utah State beats UCLA, they both will quickly lose in the round of 32 to much better opponents.

Also noteworthy is I don’t see many games on upset alert in the West, as I only have Marquette losing in the first round. I also have all the one seeds, besides Auburn, in the Final Four. It probably won’t happen, but Florida, Duke and Auburn are so dominant that it’s hard to ever pick against them.

I do fully believe the Badgers have a clear path to the sweet 16, but once there, they’d have Alabama (who I think they lose to) or Duke, if they get past Alabama. I don’t think they survive this gauntlet, but if they do, they’d be well on their way to a National Championship. I believe Duke, fully on the back of Cooper Flagg, will win the National Championship.

Henry Mehring, Sports Associate Editor

I have Florida making a run for the title, after Kansas helps take care of their region’s 2-and-3 seeds. The Gators are hot, so I think it will just be a question of if they can keep the train rolling to the final.

Meeting them in the Final Four, I have powerhouses Auburn, Duke, and Kentucky, with Kentucky beating Duke en route to their championship loss to Florida. In total, that’s three one seeds claiming their regions. I sincerely hope this doesn’t come to fruition, even if it breaks my bracket.

Along with Kansas, I see fellow 7-seed UCLA and 12-seed McNeese progressing to the Sweet 16. I don’t know what it is, but the McNeese Cowboys seem destined for their first March Madness victory, and then some more.

Our sweet Badgers are championship contenders, but I have written them off come Elite Eight, as we potentially cross paths with cult rival Duke. This one is a toss-up, and I could be labeled a sell-out for going with Duke.

My shout for the first round is 13-seed High Point over 4-seed Purdue. Our friends from the Big Ten have been through a rollercoaster over the past two seasons, and I see them opening with an underwhelming performance this edition against the first-time Big South champions, coached by former Creighton assistant Alan Huss.