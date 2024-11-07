Men’s Basketball: Badgers surge in second half to defeat Holy Cross in season opener

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team opened their 127th season (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) with a commanding 85-61 victory over Holy Cross at the Kohl Center Monday night. In his 10th year as head coach, Greg Gard saw his team rally from a slow start to dominate the second half, thanks to standout performances from John Tonje, John Blackwell and Nolan Winter.

Tonje led all Badgers with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists, while sophomore guard John Blackwell added 16 points and four rebounds. Sophomore forward Nolan Winter showcased his efficiency, finishing with 15 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting, including 2-for-2 from three-point range. Winter also contributed four rebounds, two assists and one block.

Holy Cross’ Gabe Warren was the standout for the visitors, finishing with 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three.

First-half struggles

UW’s starting five mirrored their exhibition lineup — Tonje, Blackwell, Winter, Max Klesmit and Steven Crowl. The game began with Tonje assisting Crowl for an early 3-pointer, but Holy Cross answered quickly with a barrage of threes from Warren, who single-handedly powered the Crusaders’ offense.

Holy Cross took a surprising 13-3 lead early, forcing Wisconsin to call a timeout. The Badgers struggled offensively, with Klesmit and Blackwell missing open looks, and Crowl facing consistent double teams in the post. Meanwhile, Warren continued to light up the scoreboard for Holy Cross, tallying 13 of their first 19 points.

As the half progressed, Wisconsin began to show signs of life. Kamari McGee’s energy off the bench sparked a defensive turnaround, while Tonje and Blackwell’s aggressive drives to the hoop trimmed the deficit. Tonje nailed a pair of threes, and Blackwell’s fast-break layups brought the Kohl Center crowd to its feet, culminating in a game-tying three from Tonje at 25-25.

Despite their slow start, the Badgers trailed by just one point at halftime, 36-35, after a flurry of defensive pressure led to several key stops.

Second-half turnaround

The second-half was a different story, as Wisconsin quickly seized control. Klesmit opened the scoring with a smooth turnaround jumper, and Winter continued his stellar play, connecting on a pass from Crowl to score inside. Wisconsin’s defense intensified, forcing Holy Cross into several turnovers, which led to transition opportunities for the Badgers.

Tonje’s highlight reel slam off a Crowl steal electrified the crowd, and Klesmit followed it up with a wing three, pushing the Badgers’ lead into double digits. Blackwell also found his rhythm, sinking a 3-pointer off a Klesmit drive to give Wisconsin a 12-point advantage.

The Badgers never looked back, extending their lead to as much as 30 points late in the game. McGee was a steady presence off the bench, contributing seven points, four assists and a steal. His ability to run the offense and provide defensive intensity earned praise from head coach Greg Gard.

UW shot an impressive 57% from the field in the second half, including 8-for-16 from beyond the arc. Winter capped off his performance with a slam dunk and a 3-pointer, while Isaac Gard, son of coach Gard, delighted the crowd by nailing a three late in the game to score the first points of his Badger career.

Postgame reactions

In the postgame press conference, Holy Cross head coach Dave Paulsen credited UW’s second-half adjustments, particularly their defensive intensity.

“Credit to Wisconsin, they picked up defensive energy,” Paulsen said. “Blackwell and Tonje really showed what they could do for the Badgers this season.”

Blackwell spoke about his increased role this season.

“I worked on my conditioning a lot,” Blackwell said. “Coming into a bigger role means playing more minutes, so you have to be in shape. I also worked on my leadership and mental preparation, making sure I’m ready for whatever comes my way.”

Coach Gard praised the team’s resilience after a rocky start, highlighting McGee’s impact off the bench.

“After 10 minutes, our defense was better. McGee helped us huge on the defensive end,” Gard said. “I haven’t seen a +35 in the plus-minus on the box score ever. Kamari [McGee] provides the spark we need off the bench.”

The Badgers will look to build on their strong second-half performance when they face the Montana State Bobcats Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Kohl Center at 7 p.m.