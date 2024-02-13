Men’s Basketball: Coaches vs. Cancer in Madison, UW’s impact

The week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 28 saw college basketball coaches across the nation unite in a meaningful cause as they honored the Coaches vs. Cancer foundation. This initiative, deeply personal for many, aimed to raise awareness, funds and support for those affected by cancer.

Started by Coach Bo Ryan and his wife Kelly in Madison 17 years ago, the local chapter has raised an impressive $11 million during this time. Nationally, Coaches vs. Cancer has been active since 1993, raising an astounding $155 million for cancer-related causes.

The American Cancer Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against cancer, was established in 1913. Operating nationwide, ACS provides a range of services and initiatives aimed at preventing, detecting and treating cancer. The organization is committed to funding research, offering support to cancer patients and their families and advocating for policies that promote cancer prevention and access to quality healthcare. With a mission to eliminate cancer as a major health problem, the American Cancer Society plays a crucial role in raising awareness, providing resources and driving advancements in the field of cancer research and care.

An insightful interview with Ben White from Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin sheds light on the organization’s roots and its collaboration with the ASC and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

“[N]ationwide, we’ve raised $155 million for American Cancer Society, the National Association of Basketball Coaches have been heavily involved … We just finished our ‘Suits and Sneakers Week,’ where coaches around the country pledge if they’d like to wear sneakers with their suits in honor of just people going through their own cancer journey families,” White said.

The nationwide initiative, “Suits and Sneakers Week,” has coaches wear sneakers with their suits to show solidarity and raise awareness.

White shared about the organization’s focus on advocacy, patient support and research. White shared his personal journey as a two-time cancer survivor, emphasizing the importance of research in saving lives.

“I am very passionate about this because I’m a two time cancer survivor myself,” White said. “And I know that I am alive today because of drugs that were developed in a different part of the country. But my doctors were able to use them here to treat me and you know, get me to the point where now like I am coming up on four years and remission of first cancer, but doing well. So, I’m very passionate about research. I’m very passionate about advocacy, and patient support because I’ve felt all those aspects and needed all those aspects. And so that’s why I do what I do and we try to get their coaches and for cancer to do that as well.”

Alongside research, ACS and the NABC are proponents of their initiative “Set the Screen.” This initiative works to get people screened for cancer. Due to the vast research and excellent medical advancements, screening has gotten to the point where a lot of cancers can be treated with the intent to cure if they are caught early. In this regard, coaches have adopted the motto of setting the screen to increase participation in early cancer screenings.

White also expressed the power of personal stories in creating connections and fostering a sense of community. Notable speakers, including former Badger Brian Bush and football legend Joe Thomas, shared their emotional experiences, reminding everyone that cancer does not discriminate based on status or background.

“I’ve always been an advocate for sharing stories … I want people to learn about how it happened to me and how I didn’t do anything but all of a sudden I have cancer … people [need to] know like it happens to anybody,” White said. “Any economic background … celebrities … background doesn’t matter. Cancer doesn’t care … The most impactful thing for me of the last two years in some of these relationships I’ve built in the passion I see with our volunteers who really want to make a difference … we work with a great board of ambassadors whose goal is not just to treat I mean, they’d said like every year like we’re our goal is to cure our goal is literally we don’t want to have this gala anymore … But we until that happens, we’re going to keep fighting and keep going and sharing our stories. And showing how we can help people and hopefully all be on the same page.”

Coaches vs. Cancer serves as a platform for sharing stories and building relationships beyond the basketball court.

Advocacy does not end with the ACS and NABC. In the crusade against cancer, Wisconsin gains powerful advocates in UW–Madison men’s head basketball coach Greg Gard and his wife, Michelle. They founded “Garding Against Cancer” in honor of Greg’s father, Glen Gard, who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2015.

Focusing on statewide impact, the initiative, launched with support from WFAA, has organized a series of successful events, raising funds exceeding $1.5 million and drawing over 1,500 participants since its inception in December 2016.

The flagship fundraiser at the Kohl Center alone generated over $1 million, with proceeds benefiting UW–Madison’s Carbone Cancer Center. Local events, including a 5K run in Wisconsin Dells and a business luncheon at UW–Stout, further contribute to the cause, ensuring funds stay within each community. Coach Gard expresses optimism about the collaborative efforts and the remarkable support received, envisioning limitless possibilities in their mission to combat cancer.

The college basketball week dedicated to Coaches vs. Cancer showcased the collective efforts of coaches, athletes and communities nationwide. With personal stories, advocacy and a commitment to research, the initiative aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of those affected by cancer. Coach Greg Gard’s personal connection and the involvement of the UW coaching staff underscore the significance of this cause, proving that basketball is more than just a game — it’s a platform for change and compassion.