Women’s Basketball: Slow start does not faze Wisconsin in non-conference win

After opening the season with their seventh straight home opener victory on Tuesday against the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team welcomed Western Illinois University on Thursday night. UW overcame a slow first quarter, prevailing over the Leathernecks 74–52.

Western Illinois had a game plan against sophomore Serah Williams after she dominated the Panthers on Tuesday with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The strong Williams tried to find her footing in the low post again on Thursday. The Leatherneck defense fronted her and sent a help defender to double her before passes could reach her, creating discomfort for UW.

The Badgers had to find other ways to score. Senior Natalie Leuzinger scored the first basket of the game on a 3-pointer assisted by freshman D’Yanis Jimenez before Western Illinois’ Raegan McCowan found her groove.

McCowan found space in the paint to connect on two short-range jumpers and two free throws to score six of the Leathernecks’ first nine points. They led the Badgers 11–10 at the end of the first quarter.

Western Illinois held their lead until 5:56 in the second quarter. That point marked the beginning of a 17–2 run for UW. The Badgers jumped passing lanes, stumped drives and excelled in transition en route to eight fast break points and nine points off turnovers.

The lineup of Williams, Jimenez, senior Brooke Schramek and sophomores Ronnie Porter and Sania Copeland in particular went on an 8–0 run in the last 2:33.

UW didn’t look back in the second half. Their lead did fall to nine points at 3:43 in the third quarter, but solid shooting and effective drives held the Leathernecks off.

Western Illinois was held to just 4-for-21 (19%) and 15-for-53 (28.3%) on 3-pointers and all field goals, respectively, in the game. The Badgers’ defense stifled Leatherneck drives and made effective closeouts throughout the contest.

On the offensive end, Leuzinger led the way with a career-high 13 points, drilling three 3-pointers in the process. Porter — a 5-foot-4 guard — earned her first ever double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

UW will take on South Dakota State (2-0) Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Kohl Center.