Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin falls 2–1 to Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team visited Indiana University Friday night for a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal clash.

Eighth-seeded UW needed a seismic upset of the Big Ten regular season champions to keep their season alive.

The game could not have started any worse for the Badgers. Just 12 minutes in, Badger midfielder Noah Glorioso tried to shield a ball out of play but was muscled off it by Collins Oduro. Glorioso — trying to atone for his error — made an ill-advised challenge in the box, which the referee correctly awarded as a penalty kick. Indiana co-captain Joey Maher made no mistake and slotted the penalty kick into the bottom right corner, giving the Hoosiers the lead.

UW rebounded well following the goal and tried to push for the equalizer. The Badgers were unable to unlock the stout Hoosier defense, which allowed less than one goal per game during the regular season.

Indiana also seemed to relent in following the goal, happy to sit back and take their 1–0 lead into the halftime interval.

Big Ten First Team forward Samuel Sarver took over the game in the second half. Minutes after the half began, Sarver slalomed down the left side of the field and into the Wisconsin box. But, goalkeeper Nate Crockford blocked Sarver’s cutback attempt.

Minutes later, Indiana found their second. Sarver carried the ball on a similar run down the left side. This time, his cutback attempt did find its target — Maouloune Goumballe — who tapped the ball past Crockford and into the net to double the Hoosiers’ lead.

Sarver continued to terrorize the Badgers. After blowing past forward Thomas Raimbault, Sarver drove the ball towards the center of the Wisconsin box. He performed a brilliant fake shot, which sent UW defender Ryan Keefe to the turf. Sarver’s ensuing shot just barely glanced off the post and out.

With just 15 minutes left to save their season, UW finally woke up. Forward Mitchell Dryden lobbed in a dangerous ball toward the center of the Indiana box. Midfielder Maxwell Keenan was waiting for it and hit a powerful header past JT Harms, who got a hand on it but failed to keep it out of the net.

Wisconsin nearly equalized just three minutes later. Forward Markie Hrvojevic’s long-range effort was blocked, but the ball ricocheted right to forward Roman Eisa in front of the goal. Eisa ripped a half volley toward the bottom corner — however — Harms parried the strike away at full stretch.

Over the last ten minutes, Wisconsin threw everything they had at Indiana. Defender Nils Vallotto and Hrvojevic came close with volleys, but it wasn’t enough for the Badgers, who ultimately fell 2–1.

Despite outshooting the top-seeded Hoosiers 9–5, UW’s once-promising season ended with a disappointing Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal exit.