Game day experience at UW revolutionized through mobile device

The University of Wisconsin has been at the forefront of incorporating technology to enhance the overall experience of its students and fans. One of the recent initiatives that has garnered significant attention is the integration of the Lights feature within the Badgers app.

This feature has played a pivotal role in fostering crowd inclusion and enhancing the game day experience during the last couple of football, volleyball and basketball home games.

The Lights addition on the app enables fans to actively participate in creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere within the stadium. Through this feature, attendees can connect their mobile devices with the stadium’s lighting system, creating a synchronized display of colors and patterns that resonate with the team’s spirit and the overall game dynamics.

The light show has effectively amplified the sense of unity and enthusiasm among the attendees — elevating their emotional connection with the teams and the overall sporting experience.

Video crew member for Wisconsin Athletics Shannon Maynes said the light show concept is highly praised for its crowd involvement.

“I really like the idea of the light show,” Maynes said. “It’s cool that they incorporate crowd involvement which hypes up the audience.”

Maynes further emphasized the objective of the light show, affirming its ability to “bring the energy to the arena.”

During the recent football, volleyball and basketball games, the synchronized light show orchestrated through the Badgers app has successfully transformed the stadium into a pulsating sea of colors, pulsing in harmony with the team’s performance. This not only energized the players but also united the fans, creating a powerful sense of community and shared excitement.

The dynamic interplay of lights synchronized with the football team’s touchdowns, tackles and crucial in-game moments — leaving a lasting impression on both attendees and viewers.

The integration of the Lights feature within the Badgers app has not only elevated the entertainment value of the games, but has also strengthened the sense of belonging and unity among the attendees. By facilitating active participation and engagement, UW has effectively leveraged technology to foster a more immersive and inclusive game day experience.