Volleyball: Wisconsin showcases prowess on national television, sweeps Minnesota

After winning against Michigan State University earlier in the week, the University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team secured their 20th victory of the season Sunday night with another 3–0 sweep.

This UW win was the first-ever volleyball game broadcasted on Fox, airing right after the Packers-Vikings game. Senior Sarah Franklin — who led her team with 21 kills — commented in a postgame press conference on this milestone.

“I think having it on Fox is something that is really going to push the sport forward and something that’s real exciting,” Franklin said.

The Badgers’ intensity really stood out during the first set. A long rally capped off with a well-placed block by sophomore Carter Booth helped UW gain a quick 3–0 advantage. Minnesota fought back to tie the set at 5–5 before two consecutive kills by Franklin saw the Badgers take a 7–5 lead that they never gave back. Fantastic diving saves by sophomore Gulce Guctekin and junior Julia Orzol helped UW secure the first set by an overwhelming score of 25–13.

The second set was much more competitive with Minnesota, as the Golden Gophers jumped out to a 3–1 lead. Despite this setback, three consecutive kills by Franklin helped the Badgers rebound to take a 4–3 lead. Minnesota’s elite serving led by standout setter Melani Shaffmaster helped the Gophers continue to answer UW’s runs. With Wisconsin leading 23–20, kills by Franklin and graduate student Temi Thomas-Ailara secured the second set 25–20 for UW.

The third and final set saw the Badgers come out quick once again — gaining a 11–6 lead off of multiple blocks by Booth. Minnesota once again fought back to make it close at 14–12. UW was able to pull away with Franklin’s eight kills in the final set leading the way. A spike by Thomas-Ailara secured the set and the match for the Badgers with a score of 25–19.

Wisconsin hit .327 and impressively held the Golden Gophers to only a .107 hitting percentage. Senior CC Crawford and Thomas-Ailara tied for a team-high six blocks apiece, while senior Devyn Robinson chipped in eight kills.

“I don’t know how you can watch that match and see the effort that both teams gave defensively and the work, and the athleticism, and the strength and the environment itself and not say, ‘man, I probably need to tune in a little bit more to this sport,’” head coach Kelly Sheffield said after the game about the growing popularity surrounding women’s volleyball.

The Badgers play Wednesday, Nov. 1 versus No. 19 ranked Purdue University and hope to continue to build on the great defensive performance fans saw against Minnesota.