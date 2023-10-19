Volleyball: Wisconsin sweeps Ohio State, extends set win streak to 30

The highly anticipated match between the University of Wisconsin volleyball team and Ohio State showcased an intense battle of athleticism and skill resulting in a 3-0 win for the Badgers Thursday.

The game started with an initial setback for the Badgers, as they lost the first four points to the Buckeyes. Despite a shaky beginning, UW gradually gained momentum with an exceptional display of skill from junior Anna Smrek, who secured five kills in the set. The Badgers faced a challenging moment, but managed to turn the tide in their favor after successfully challenging a touch on the ball. The Badgers exhibited a 5-1 formation, and despite the relentless efforts from both sides, they clinched the first set off a two-touch play, ending with a score of 25-22 in their favor.

Determined to maintain their lead, the Badgers kicked off the second set with a fiery start, displaying an exceptional defensive game and executing crucial blocks. Though Ohio State displayed moments of resilience and momentum, UW senior Sarah Franklin, graduate student Izzy Ashburn and graduate student Temi Thomas-Ailara took charge, consistently securing points and building a substantial lead.

Volleyball: Wisconsin pummels Rutgers, continues undefeated start to seasonThe No. 1 ranked University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team continued its historic start to the season Friday with another Read…

Ashburn, the career service aces leader at UW, showcased her dominance in front of a white-out crowd in the second set. The graduate student went on a service streak of eight in the middle of the match, tallying three aces in the process.

With that, UW managed to secure the second set with a final score of 25-15.

The Badgers continued their dominance in the third set, showcasing an impressive array of serves, kills and blocks. Led by an exceptional performance from sophomore Carter Booth and Franklin, the Badgers maintained a significant advantage throughout the set, consistently thwarting Ohio State’s attempts to rally. While the Buckeyes did have some spirited moments, the Badgers’ resilience and consistent performance led them to secure the set with a commanding score of 25-18.

With this win, the Badgers extended their set winning streak to a nation-leading 30 straight, solidifying their position as a dominant force in women’s college volleyball.

UW’s toughest test of the season comes Saturday, as the No. 1 team in the nation travels to Lincoln to take on the No. 2 ranked University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It’ll be a battle between two undefeated teams at 7:00 p.m., each looking to take rightful ownership of the Big Ten crown and the No. 1 ranking.