Women’s Basketball: Profiling illustrious career of Tiffany Morton

After a successful season as an assistant coach for Rice University, Tiffany Morton joins the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team as an assistant coach.

In addition to her time at Rice, Morton comes to UW with over a decade of experience at all levels, between Georgia State University, Mercer University, Wagner College, Louisiana State University, the University of Montevallo and her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.

Morton played basketball during her time at UW–Whitewater, helping lead the Warhawks to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title and eventually the 2008 DIII Final Four, achieving their best ever record along the way at 29-4.

Morton leads the Warhawks in career double-doubles with 28 and ranks among the top ten in points, rebounds and blocks. During her record season, Morton was named to the All-WIAC First Team, as well as the Second Team All-Region.

But, Morton’s athletic success didn’t begin there, as she was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame for the Beloit Historical Society in Beloit, Wisconsin, where she attended high school. Morton earned all-conference honors in basketball and volleyball and helped lead the basketball team to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Tournament.

Head coach Marisa Moseley had lots to say about Morton in a press release.

“As a native of Wisconsin, Tiffany knows what it means to represent the state,” Moseley said. “Her energy and presence is contagious and she will be a wonderful addition to our program. I am confident she will help us achieve our team goals while guiding our student-athletes to greater heights.”

Records seem to follow Morton wherever she goes. Morton was part of the team that helped Louisiana State and Mercer reach the NCAA Tournament, also known as March Madness, as well as helping Georgia State achieve their most wins in a season in 15 years at 17.

Morton helped guide Mercer to the Southern Conference championship in 2018, enjoying a 79-19 record over three years along with the championship.

She also comes with her fair share of major accomplishments on the player development side. Morton worked with Jasmine Nwajei during her time at Wagner. Nwajei was second in scoring in the NCAA at the time, and she now plays for the Nigerian national team.

Morton also worked with Kahlia Lawrence, who earned three-time Southern Conference Player of the Year, was drafted to the WNBA and now serves as the graduate assistant for the University of Tulsa Hurricanes.

Moseley recognized the value of these accomplishments in the press release.

“With a decade of player development and recruiting experience at the Division I level, I am so thrilled to welcome her as an assistant coach,” Moseley said. “Tiffany is a proven developer of young women on and off the court.”

Morton is not the only new addition to the Badger staff this season. Moseley welcomed two other new assistant coaches, Jaime Gluesing and Margaret McKeon to help guide UW above the 6-12 conference record from last season, which was the highest since 2010-11, but only took them to the first round Big Ten Tournament.

The season, however, did have some markedly high moments, the biggest of which potentially being an eight-point win over the No. 12 ranked University of Michigan Wolverines in the Kohl Center and three different lead changes before a two-point loss to the Purdue University Boilermakers.

“I am beyond excited to join [Moseley] and her staff here at Wisconsin,” Morton said. “She is a phenomenal leader and an incredible mentor to young women. She is a proven winner, who is committed to getting the best out of her players.”

Ironically, the Badger’s first game of the season will come Oct. 29 against UW-Whitewater in the Kohl Center in their first matchup since 2011, which the Badgers won 70–54.

Other key matchups for the red and white this season include national broadcasts against the University of Iowa and Indiana University, as well as the customary Big Ten matchups that represent the cornerstone of every season.

Eight games this season will also be available on the Big Ten Network, which offers free on-campus access for all students and administrators at Big Ten schools.

This season is a promising one for the Badgers — the 2022-23 season saw the highest number of season-ticket sales since 2011-12 at 1,838. That figure came as a relief to Wisconsin fans around the country, as the season prior, 2021-22, saw the lowest number of season ticket sales since 2006, though it was the first season after the pandemic.

All trends seem to be pointing upwards for the Badgers this season, and season-ticket holders, first time game attendees and UW fans watching from home alike are excited for the possibilities in the 2023-24 year.