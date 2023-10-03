Men’s soccer: Wisconsin fights back to earn 1-1 tie at Michigan

Goal from Raimbault proves to be difference for Badgers

The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (4-2-4) continued their impressive start to Big Ten play, scoring a second half equalizer to earn a road draw against the University of Michigan (2-3-5).

UW started the game with a slightly different lineup than their win against the University of Maryland, with Jack Finnegan and Nils Vallotto replacing Mitchell Dryden and Ryan Keefe in the starting six.

The game was extremely even throughout, with most of the play contested in the midfield. Neither team managed to create much for the first 20 minutes, before the Wolverines started to turn up the pressure.

Duilio Herrera played Alex Waggoner through, but Nate Crockford stood firm, parrying Waggoner’s shot away from the goal. Michigan retained position and continued to push. But the Badgers blocked a Bryce Blevins shot and Matthew Fisher fired a long-range effort well over the net.

Michigan opened the scoring in the 40th minute. Nicholas Cassiday skipped past a pair of Badger defenders and played the ball to Fisher. Fisher’s low cross found its way to Joao Paulo Ramos, who rocketed the ball into the net, giving the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

A sloppy pass from Michigan goalkeeper Isaiah Goldson gifted the Badgers possession in a dangerous area shortly after play resumed. But they couldn’t take advantage as efforts from Tim Bielic and Dryden failed to challenge Goldson.

The cardinal and white began the second half on the front foot as they looked to find a way back into the match. They dominated possession and controlled the game, which eventually paid off on the scoresheet.

A threatening cross from Maxwell Keenan bounced through to Birgir Baldvinsson, who squared the ball back across the box to Thomas Raimbault, who tapped his first goal of the season into the empty net.

UW continued pushing for the minutes following their goal but failed to create clear-cut opportunities. This opened the door for the Wolverines, who nearly snuck home a winner with five minutes to play.

Zach Martens fired a shot from the top of the box, which Crockford managed to deflect away from the goal. Unfortunately for the Badgers, the ball bounced to the feet of Michael Leon, but he ended up skying the chance over the wide-open net.

That stroke of luck was enough for Wisconsin to close out the match, earning a solid point on the road.

The Badgers hope to continue their undefeated start to Big Ten play on Friday against Michigan State University at 7 p.m. at McClimon Soccer Complex.