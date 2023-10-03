Cross Country: Wisconsin shows well in debut meet

Liking, Sharp, Willemse highlight top performers in Chicago

The University of Wisconsin cross country program made a quick trip to Illinois to compete in the Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational Saturday, hosted by Loyola University Chicago.

Saturday marked the first time the Badgers’ faithful got to witness some of the top runners competing for UW in the 2023 season and they delivered.

It started with the women’s team, where Wisconsin native Leané Willemse led the pack — turning in a time of 20:05 in the 6000 meter race in her opening competition. Alexa Westley followed Willemse’s 10th place finish with a respective 13th, completing her run in 20:10, a personal best in her lengthy career.

Vivian Hacker, Danielle Orie and Victoria Heiligenthal all finished within the top 30 of runners, good for third place as a team. The results were satisfying to begin the young season for the current No. 17 program in the nation.

“It was a good first race of the season,” Willemse said in an interview after the race. “Our goal was to be a bit conservative and work as a team through the field.”

On the men’s side, expectations were high entering the meet, as they slotted in at No. 4 in the national rankings this past week. The team lived up to them, dominating the competition and placing first amongst a quality field of teams.

Bob Liking and Jackson Sharp were the standouts, dashing past every single individual to place first and second respectively. In the 8000 meter race, Liking clocked in at 23:26 and Sharp followed closely behind at 23:31.

While the two stole the show in Chicago on Saturday morning, the team’s depth emerged as their strongest trait and was on display in most of the runners’ season debuts.

Evan Bishop and Rowen Ellenberg — two experienced runners — were each top-25 runners on the day, including an 11th place run from Bishop. Micah Wilson, in his second year donning the cardinal and white, was the fourth Badger to cross the finish line Saturday, slotting in at 14th.

UW eventually won the Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational, ending with a team score of 49 points. Iona University followed behind in second, placing 60 points behind the Badgers at 109.

“It was fun competing today in Chicago along Lake Michigan,” Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Mick Byrne said in a post-race interview. “It almost felt like a home meet, and both teams ran very well.”

UW earns some time off before the annual Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course, taking place Oct. 13. The invite hosts many of the top men’s and women’s programs in the nation — preparing teams for the eventual postseason in late October and early November.