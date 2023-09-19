Women’s golf: Wisconsin earns second place in annual home invitational

The University of Wisconsin women’s golf program hosted the Badger Invitational, spanning from Sunday to Tuesday, at University Ridge Golf Course.

Amongst a strong field of competitors, UW finished in second place out of 15 teams. Leading the way was true freshman Kate Brody, who has emerged as one of the top performers early on.

Brody shot a total of 215 over the three days, finishing one shot below par to place sixth. After the first day of action, Brody emerged in second place behind the eventual winner — Camryn Carreon of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

UW intramurals offer opportunity for unique athletic experiencesAs the school year kicks off, the beginning of intramural sports emerges, allowing students throughout campus to come together and Read…

This came with varying weather and course conditions throughout the entirety of the tournament, something that head coach Todd Oehrlein noted on Sunday.

“The greens were fast, breeze blowing, made it a little challenging for club selection,” Oehrlein said. “But, overall I thought we did a good job.”

The Badgers overcame those initial worries and took advantage of the home course with ease. In addition to Brody’s prowess on the greens, Vanessa Ho followed and tied for 10th with a score of 218, two-over-par.

Ho had performed consistently throughout the tournament, finishing with scores of 72, 73 and 73 on each of the three days.

Carly Carter, after a quality showing at the Cougar Classic a week ago, tied for 14th with a score of 219, good for four-over-par.

UW rounded out the scoring with Chloe Chan and Alexia Siehl, as each athlete did enough to maintain the Badgers’ spot within the top three. Chan tied for 37th, rising 20 spots on the final day.

Wisconsin overcomes shaky first half, pummels Georgia Southern at homeBack on their home turf, the University of Wisconsin football team was able to earn a much-needed victory Saturday, defeating Read…

Their valiant effort on the final day allowed UW to overcome a deficit against Delaware, shooting two-over-par and making up six points. The Badgers finished at nine-over-par as a team, besting the Blue Hens’ 10-over score.

South Florida stood out amongst the field, shooting three-under-par as a team for the tournament — taking the crown in a dominant fashion.

It was a step in the right direction for UW, who now looks to maintain their momentum at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Denver, Colorado, from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8.