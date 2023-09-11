Women’s Basketball: Five freshmen joining the Badgers this season

The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team returns to campus for the 2023-2024 season with 14 players, including five freshmen looking to make an immediate impact on this Badgers program. Here are the five players making their debut in cardinal and white for the 2023-2024 season.

Leena Patibandla

When Leena Patibandla steps on the collegiate court, she will become the first American-born Indian to play Division I basketball at the Power 5 level. The 6-foot combo guard ranked seventh overall in Ohio by Prep Girls Hoops and scored over 1,000 points during her prep career. During Patibandla’s senior season, she averaged 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while converting on 49% of her attempts from the floor.

Wisconsin head coach Marisa Moseley described Patibandla as a valuable asset for the group going forward.

“Awe-inspiring multi-sport athlete … [whose] length and basketball IQ will be extremely disruptive on the defensive end of the floor,” Moseley said. “[Her] ability to consistently rebound and attack in transition sets her apart.”

The incoming freshman was an accomplished multi-sport athlete in high school, earning the Stark County’s Girls Athlete of the year in 2020-2021 for her all-county selections in basketball, volleyball and track and field.

Imbie Jones

Imbie Jones makes her collegiate debut after a successful high school campaign in which her school won their third straight championship in March.

The 6-foot-2 Washington-native was a three-star recruit who ranked 147th nationally by ESPN. In her senior season, Jones averaged 1.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Tessa Grady

Tessa Grady enters her freshman year after leading her prep team to a district championship last spring. The 6-foot-2 forward ranked 188th nationally as a three-star recruit by ESPN and was considered the number one shooting guard and sixth overall prospect in Ohio by Prep Girls Hoops. The Dublin, Ohio, native averaged 14 points per game in her senior campaign.

“[She has] fantastic court vision and makes the other players on the floor better,” Moseley said.

Grady is no stranger to Madison, Wisconsin — her brother Griffin played football for the Badgers from 2016-2020.

Ana Guillen

Ana Guillen is the first player from Spain to play for Wisconsin in Badger history. The 6-foot small forward has international experience on Spain’s national team and played on three Catalonia championship teams in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Moseley believes Guillen’s experience will allow her to make an impact in the Big Ten.

“Her ability to knock down open shots and make others around her better will add immediate depth to our roster,” Moseley said.

D’Yanis Jimenez

D’Yanis Jimenez is one of the highest ranked players entering the 2023 class for Wisconsin. The 5-foot-8 point guard ranked 108th nationally as a three-star recruit in high school.

Jimenez had a successful campaign in Florida, scoring over 1,000 points for her team while ranking as the eighth overall player and second best point guard in the Sunshine State by Prep Girls Hoops.

As a senior, she averaged 16 points and 5 rebounds per game while converting 51% from the field.

“[She is an] electric and heavy guard with a scorer mentality,” Moseley said. “[Her] instincts enable her to know exactly what her team needs to win.”