The University of Wisconsin softball team ventured to Maryland this weekend with hopes of bouncing back after getting swept in a doubleheader against Minnesota earlier this week.

Over the weekend, they looked to take down a tough Maryland team. Both squads entered the three-game series looking to string together a couple of wins.

Weather was an issue, though, as both Friday and Sunday’s games were canceled due to poor playing conditions. To make up for it, the Badgers and Terrapins battled in a doubleheader on Saturday.

In game one, Maddie Schwartz and Trin Schlotterbeck found themselves in a pitchers’ duel. Both right-handers twirled complete games.

Schwartz eventually outdueled Schlotterbeck with the help of one run from UW’s offense in the seventh inning.

It started with a leadoff walk for Christaana Angelopulos, who was replaced by Bree Mitchell on the basepaths. Infielder Rylie Crane followed with a fielder’s choice, placing runners on first and second.

Then it was Peyton Bannon’s turn — the lone Badger to finish with multiple hits on the day. She laid down a SAC bunt to advance both runners. Kayla Konwent followed with a walk of her own, which led to arguably the best hitter in Wisconsin — Katie Keller.

Keller came up clutch as she’s done multiple times this season. She sent a SAC fly into the outfield with the bases loaded and gave the red and white their first run and lead of the game.

It was then left to Schwartz to get the job done. UW’s ace would do so, stranding two Maryland base runners and completing the shutout. The graduate student struck out four batters in the win, scattered five hits and only allowed one walk. With her nearly flawless performance, she improved her record to 9-12 on the season.

With the 1-0 victory, Wisconsin looked to game two for a sweep. Another tight game ensued, but unfortunately for the Badgers, Maryland was able to win it 3-2.

Brooke Kuffel had a big hit in the third inning. She drove in two runs via a single and scored Keller and Marytherese Nevin. The two-RBI single gave UW a 2-1 lead into the middle portion of the game.

After that inning, however, the Badgers could not push across any runs and accumulated zero hits in the process.

Infielder Mackense Greico hit a home run, and an RBI SAC bunt from Taylor Liguori in the fourth inning was all that the Terrapins needed in this one. That gave them the 3-2 lead, the eventual final score.

Pitcher Paytn Monticelli was solid for the Badgers in 2.1 innings of relief. She struck out four and didn’t allow a hit. Maryland’s Courtney Wyche got the best of the red and white, though, after throwing seven innings and striking out seven.

With the series split, the Badgers shifted their conference record to 9-10, 24-19 overall. Heading into the last weekend of conference play, Wisconsin sits in a tie for eighth place in a tight Big Ten Conference.

Offensive production and finding that second pitcher behind Schwartz will continue to be important pieces for this team as they enter the month of May, where playoff softball begins. As of April 21, the Badgers sat on the bubble in the NCAA Tournament projections and looked to continue to build a solid resume.

Unfortunately for Wisconsin, they’ve gone 2-6 since then but have another opportunity to get back on track this weekend. The Badgers welcome Iowa for a huge three-game series at Goodman Diamond, beginning on Friday at 5:00 p.m. They then look to the Big Ten Tournament, starting on Wednesday, May 10.