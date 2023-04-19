The Wisconsin Badgers had a historical winter sports season that broke NCAA records. The Badgers came out strong and propelled through a whirlwind of a season on both the men’s and women’s teams.

Here are the top five moments from the 2022-2023 winter season.

#1: Women’s hockey makes history winning 7th national title

Women’s ice hockey made history Sunday, March 19, 2023 after becoming seven-time national champions. Regardless of the five-game losing streak to kick off the new year, would the Wisconsin Badgers become the first team to prevail despite double digit losses?

These questions were answered with great certainty and hope from fans, but they were set into stone with exceptional performances.

This wicked hockey team shattered the narrative and entered the Frozen Four this year for the fourteenth time in the past eighteen seasons. Winning a victorious battle against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, Wisconsin fought and dominated for a 3-2 overtime win two days earlier.

Following this victorious win, Wisconsin played in the championship game against the Ohio State University Buckeyes. Wisconsin’s underdog mentality propelled them to shut down the Buckeyes 1-0.

The Wisconsin Badgers now hold the most national titles in the NCAA Frozen Four. After defeating the 2022 reigning national champions, Wisconsin holds the new record with seven national titles.

#2: Men’s basketball competes in NIT semifinals

Coached by Greg Gard, the men’s basketball team ended the season ranked No. 11 in the Big Ten. The Badger men’s basketball team competed in the National Invitational Tournament up until the semifinals.

The team ended their season in Las Vegas competing against North Texas. On the way to the semifinals, the Wisconsin Badgers defeated Bradley, Liberty and Oregon to end with a record of 20-15. Greg Gard and the UW coaching staff are planning to see all of the favorite star players returning to the court next season.

#3: Monumental season for women’s swimming and diving

After finishing fifteenth in the NCAA championship, the Wisconsin Badgers picked up five First Team All-American honors and five Second Team All-American awards, marking this season as one of the best for the women’s swimming and diving team.

The Badgers finished with a total of 100 points at the NCAA championships, UW’s best finish at the national meet since 2017.

#4: Men’s Hockey dominates the Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Badgers men’s hockey team took down No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Wisconsin fans pulled a season high in attendance at the Kohl Center for one of its university’s biggest rivals in the NCAA. A total of 11,075 fans and students filled the arena for this iconic matchup. Goaltender Carl McClellen stood tall in the net with 32 saves to end the night.

# 5: Mens swimming and diving student athlete sets a new school record

Men’s swimming and diving had a strong finish of the season with an overall record of 6-2. This season, the men’s swimming and diving team pulled an impressive tie for 23rd in the NCAA championships. Junior Jake Newmark received another All-America honors award after setting a new school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:10.12.