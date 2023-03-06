The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team has parted ways with head coach Tony Granato, according to an email statement from Athletic Director Chris McIntosh.

The move comes just days following the Badgers’ elimination from the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals at Michigan last Saturday and their second straight losing season, finishing this year 13-23-0 and dead last in the Big Ten.

“Coach Granato is a great Badger, and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” McIntosh said in the released statement. “I have great appreciation for the heart and soul that he has poured into the program during his time as head coach.”

Men’s Hockey: UW snaps Big Ten road winless streak, earns split with Penn StateThe University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team earned a split with the Penn State Nittany Lions last weekend at Penn Read…

Granato, a two-time All-American during his playing days with UW, was hired in 2016 to replace longtime head coach Mike Eaves, who won UW’s most recent national title back in 2006. Granato went on to win 2017 Big Ten Coach of the Year in his first season and led the Badgers to a second place finish in the Big Ten.

UW qualified for the NCAA Tournament just one time during Granato’s tenure — the 2021 season with empty arenas led by Hobey Baker award-winner Cole Caufield. Granato captured his second Big Ten Coach of the Year award in leading the Badgers to a regular season Big Ten championship and runner-up finish in the conference tournament. They would fall in the regional semifinal as the No. 1 seed to Bemidji State in the NCAA Tournament.

The “competing for championships” expectation that Granato reached in two of his seven seasons is the one expected going forward — a point that McIntosh made clear in his statement.

“I believe our men’s hockey program can consistently compete at a championship level,” McIntosh said. “My intention is to find a coach that will lead the effort to get us there.”

Granato finishes his tenure with a 104-129-16 record. The national search for his replacement begins immediately.