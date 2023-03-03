Conner Essegian has blown up this season as a genuine three-point threat for the Wisconsin Badgers — but behind every Essegian, there is another freshman who often goes unnoticed.

Ross Candelino is the first person to leap from his seat on the Wisconsin bench even before Essegian or any of his teammates’ shots go up. Upon a field goal, Candelino erupts into the role he created this season, celebrating his teammates and whipping all the reserves into action.

“I’ve always been an energy-rich guy,” Candelino said. “In high school, I actually had my bench do the same thing I do now, so that kind of just adapted to what I do.”

Candelino is originally from Jacksonville and has similar energy on the court as he does on the bench. As a high schooler, the freshman averaged nearly 14 points a game and shot 48% from three, according to Max Preps.

Watching young Ross play, his fire and shooting ability jumped off the screen, with the lefty often energizing his team while on the court. The enthusiastic sharpshooter held a scholarship offer from American University but ultimately chose the Badgers for what he said is a true brotherhood.

While Candelino has yet to see the court during conference play, the young forward is often featured in practice playing scout team for some of the best players in the league. Ross said the most fun he has had in such a role is mirroring the fast and loose shooting style of Illinois forward Matthew Mayer. While he plays stars in practice, the young player understands his role.

“I knew coming in I wasn’t going to be the star player,” Candelino said. “I know some people have a hard time accepting that, but you just have to accept it, work harder [and] put your head down.”

While Candelino has not gouged out many minutes this season, his playing moments have been electric. Foremost among these games is the season opponent against South Dakota, where the freshman scored four points in just one minute. Additionally, Candelino put on an impressive scoring display in the Badgers’ Red vs. White contest.

As Wisconsin looks forward to the Big Ten tournament, there is no doubt the lefty from Jacksonville with be playing the role of many talented players. Even as the season progresses, there is some excitement as the sharp shooting freshman holds the potential to be yet another storied Wisconsin walk-on.