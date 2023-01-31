A point of pride for the University of Wisconsin, the women’s basketball team (7-15. 2-8) has gone 3-5 since the start of the 2023 new year and looks to close out the 2022-2023 regular season with more wins than last year.

With eight games left in the regular season, here is a recap of recent games and what lies ahead for the women’s team.

Wisconsin defeats Valparaiso

The Badgers defeated Valparaiso University (3-14, 1-7) 59-44 in their final non-conference game of the season Jan. 25 at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin overcame an early 12-0 run by Valparaiso in the first quarter by scoring 20 unanswered points to regain the lead with 28 seconds remaining in the quarter. The Badgers would hold on to the lead for the remainder of the game.

Julie Pospisilova was the highlight of the night for Wisconsin. The senior from the Czech Republic notched her 1,000 career point seven minutes into the game, becoming the 28th Badger in program history and first player born outside of the U.S. to reach that milestone. Pospisilova finished the game with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Serah Williams led all players in scoring with 18 points, shooting 6-11 from the field while grabbing seven boards. Sania Copeland scored a career-high nine points, shooting 3-6 from the field and 2-5 from the 3-point line.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

In a Sunday afternoon thriller, Northwestern beat Wisconsin at the Kohl Center Jan. 29. Despite a 39-26 lead at halftime, Wisconsin lost to Northwestern (8-13, 1-9) 70-67 in a back-and-forth showdown.

The Badgers jumped out to a 13-0 lead early in the first quarter before Northwestern responded with a 12-2 run late in the quarter. Wisconsin held Northwestern to 11 points in the second quarter and led by 13 at the break.

A five-minute scoring drought from Wisconsin allowed Northwestern to go on a 17-0 run and take the lead for the first time with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Wisconsin regained the lead, though, and held a six-point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes. Northwestern outscored the Badgers 20-11 in the final quarter to win the matchup.

Northwestern took advantage of Badger miscues, scoring 15-second chance points off 18 offensive rebounds and 18 points off 21 Wisconsin turnovers.

Serah Williams led the Badgers in scoring with 21 points (8-13 FG) and seven rebounds. It was her fifth consecutive game in double figures. Brooke Schramek scored 12 points in the contest and grabbed seven rebounds. Maty Wilke and Avery Labarbara chipped in with 11 points each, and Labarbara led the team with nine rebounds.

Looking ahead to Ohio State

Wisconsin aims to win their third conference game and eighth contest of the season against Ohio State on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers are 4-19 in the last 20 years against the Buckeyes and seek to avenge last year’s 59-42 loss in Columbus.

Led by freshman Serah Williams, who averages team-highs of 12.8 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game, each member of Wisconsin’s starting five averages between 11.6 and 12.8 points per appearance.

Ohio State is fresh off three straight losses, including back-to-back defeats against Indiana and Iowa who are both ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. The Buckeyes are led by senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon, who average over 15 points per game each.