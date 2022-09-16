It’s another loaded semester of athletics at the University of Wisconsin. With nearly every sport competing at least once this semester, there is sure to be a lot of action on campus.

Here are the top five home games of the semester for Wisconsin athletics.

1. Football: Minnesota, Nov. 26

The last game of the regular season will also serve as the 132 meeting between two of the biggest rivals in college football. This year’s edition of the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe figures to have some extra drama. Both Wisconsin and Minnesota are expected to have above-average seasons that should have them competing for a Big Ten Conference Championship.

This meeting always stands as one of the sports’ best rivalries, but this year, the projected success of both teams adds a little more significance to an already important game.

It seems more likely than not that this game will be announced as a night kickoff, showcasing its importance for both teams.

This game, played the Saturday after Thanksgiving, is the biggest game on campus all semester, as it could easily end up in a Rose Bowl appearance for the winner.

2. Volleyball: Nebraska, Oct. 26

A rematch of the 2021 national championship game comes to the Field House on a Wednesday in late October. This game sold out instantly and figures to be arguably the best match of the entire college volleyball season.

Nebraska brings in a lot of returning talent and will certainly have a chip on their shoulder as they look to avenge their loss in last year’s national title game.

Both teams are extremely talented and this has all the makings of a top-five matchup. The Badgers will be tested, but will have the home court advantage of the Field House at their back.

3. Women’s Hockey: Minnesota, Nov. 19-20

Arguably the best rivalry in all of college hockey reignites when the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit LaBahn Arena. The dates of this series mark the 23rd anniversary of the first time these two teams met.

The Border Battle figures to be as competitive and high intensity as ever, as both teams project as national championship favorites.

This is the lone meeting this season in Madison, and it is imperative that the Badgers win these key games at home.

4. Men’s Soccer: Ohio State, Oct. 30

Ohio State’s visit to Madison will hold a little bit more significance this year as it is the last regular season match for both teams.

Ohio State has the makings of arguably the Big Ten’s best team, and this is a golden opportunity for Wisconsin to secure a big conference win in the last match of the season.

While the Badgers have struggled early on this season, there remains an abundance of talent on head coach Neil Jones’ roster.

Hopefully by the time late November rolls around, Wisconsin will be in contention for an NCAA tournament appearance and give this match the significance that it deserves.

5. Men’s Hockey: Michigan, Dec. 2-3

Another big rivalry returns to the Kohl Center when the Michigan Wolverines visit Madison in the last home series of the semester.

Michigan will have a retooled roster this year, and the loss of head coach Mel Pearson makes things even more interesting up in Ann Arbor.

Michigan always presents a challenge for Wisconsin — Wisconsin was out-scored by eight goals in the two meetings between the teams in Madison last year. But this year provides a unique opportunity for Wisconsin to secure some big wins.

Each of these games will provide a fantastic opportunity for Wisconsin as they look to enter winter break strong with two huge conference wins.

There is never a shortage of good games on the Wisconsin campus. But the recent success of so many different teams adds an extra layer of importance to so many of the traditional Big Ten rivalries.

But don’t forget — these are just five of the biggest games. There are plenty more opportunities for other events to take over the spotlight as each team’s season progresses.