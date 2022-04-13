March 20, 2022, Holy Cross guard Avery LaBarbera announced her commitment to the University of Wisconsin for her final year of Division I eligibility. Under two head coaches, the five-foot-six-inch senior mustered 13.8 tallies, 6.2 boards, 3.4 dimes and nearly two swipes each time out over her storied four-year career in Worcester, Massachusetts.

In addition to her 2022 Player of the Year nod and First Team All-Patriot League honors, LaBarbera helped guide the Crusaders to a regular-season title, a postseason bid for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and an impressive 20-11 overall record. The New York native also snagged an astounding 304 rebounds, enough to rank 35th among 149 qualified student athletes.

Given her incredible feel for the direction in which the ball may fly after an opponent misfire, LaBarbera will certainly boost the much-needed Badger rebounding effort this winter. With the unfortunate departure of floor general Katie Nelson, the former Patriot League star can score at a higher volume, shoot with efficiency from the charity stripe and execute on multiple 3-point opportunities per game.

“After playing against Coach Moseley for three years in the Patriot League, we developed a bond that made me comfortable spending my last year of eligibility at Wisconsin,” LaBarbera said on Moseley.

Moseley’s familiarity with Nelson throughout the 2021-2022 campaign benefitted the Red and White, and it seems this connection will only benefit Wisconsin as well.

Men’s Basketball: Top five Badger moments captured on cameraFrom defying the odds to seize the Big Ten conference to disappointing early exits in the Big Ten Tournament and Read…

2022 Commits

Lily Krahn, the 2022 Prep Girls Hoops Player of the Year at Prairie du Chien High School in Wisconsin, committed to UW April 21, 2021, via Twitter. The five-foot-ten-inch guard chalked up 20.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game off superb 50/50/90 shooting splits during her senior year, and she even landed a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team distinction as well.

Krahn, like Badger guard Julie Pospíšilová, adds size, versatility and talent on the perimeter. For a team that shot under 32% from behind-the-arc just a few months ago, the Wisconsin native will surely make a splash from outside during her freshman year under Moseley.

After her official commitment to Madison, Moseley expressed how “Lily grew up a lifetime Badger fan. She has worked tirelessly to become a knockdown shooter and phenomenal passer. Lily is a great teammate and makes everyone around her better.”

Tessa Towers, a six-foot-five-inch center from Batavia, Illinois, accounted for 14.3 points, snared 8.4 misses off the glass and denied 1.7 shot attempts over 31 appearances for her 2021-2022 Batavia Bulldogs group. Following her freshman season, the 2022 Kane County Preps All-Area Team member expanded her offensive and defensive arsenal, and if she continues to develop her post-game and finishing ability under the coaching staff at UW, she could establish herself as an effective paint option when LaBarbera, Hilliard and Pospíšilová penetrate.

Moseley on Towers: “Tessa is a powerhouse whose game has just scratched the surface … incredible skill to go with both great hands and feet.”

Men’s Basketball March Madness rewind: ranking best tournament runs in Badger historyMarch Madness is an emotional rollercoaster for your average college sports fan. Before the battle, it is important to recognize Read…

Savannah White, a participant in Minnesota’s 2022 All-American game and 2022 Minnesota High School Coaches All-State selection, announced her commitment 13 days after an official visit in late June of 2021. The St. Paul native led DeLaSalle High School in nearly every statistical category last season — the lengthy, six-foot-two-inch guard amassed 115 helpers, 68 thefts, 98 blocks and 264 total rebounds over 26 matches for the Black and Gold last season.

White also accounted for a 43% clip from distance throughout her senior year, a much-improved split compared to her 19.4% mark from outside over 10 games during her junior year. With her ball-handling skills and undeniable court vision, White can also stretch the floor whenever she relays facilitating duties to LaBarbera or Pospíšilová.

Marisa Moseley raved about White, calling her “a tremendously versatile forward who can play both inside and outside. Her athleticism and length make her a match-up nightmare for opponents. She is a competitor and has an incredible knack for rebounding and finishing around the rim.”

Serah Williams, a six-foot-four-inch forward from Toronto, Ontario, rounds out Marisa Moseley’s first incoming class in Madison. In 2020, Williams led the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association in blocks, and according to the OSBA, the forward managed 18.1 points per contest off 44.1% from the field and gobbled up over 100 boards through seven games with Niagara Prep in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Williams’ tremendous length and improved shooting ability could propel defenders to step out toward the 3-point line, opening passing lanes and driving availability for UW’s versatile guards.

Moseley on Williams: “Serah’s future as a Badger is going to be special. She has great hands, runs the floor with ease and can score from all three levels. Her ability to anticipate where the ball is coming off the rim and her desire to compete will be great additions to our front line!”