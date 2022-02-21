Following a seven-point defeat against the Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 16, Marisa Moseley’s Wisconsin squad (7-19, 4-12 Big Ten) could not keep up with the Ohio State Buckeyes (19-5, 11-4 Big Ten) in a 59-42 loss on Feb. 20.

OSU started hot early, backed by six points from Jacy Sheldon, generating an 8-2 scoring run. But back-to-back three pointers from Julie Pospíšilová and Katie Nelson with just 10 seconds remaining in the opening frame cut the Buckeyes edge to just one heading into the second.

Ranking the top ten current Wisconsin alumni in the 2021 NFL seasonWhen it was first announced that Caleb Williams was picking between LSU, USC and the University of Wisconsin, the rumor Read…

Before the Badgers even knew it, Ohio State’s advantage ballooned to 10 off of four easy looks, three of them assisted. The University of Wisconsin fought back on the defensive end, holding OSU scoreless for nearly four minutes, but Moseley’s group was only able to muster seven total points in the second period. Wisconsin’s 3-10 shooting performance allowed Kevin McGuff’s Buckeyes to reestablish a double-digit lead heading into intermission.

OSU continued to showcase its offensive excellence in the third, executing on 9/16 shots from the field. Wisconsin turned it over seven times in the quarter, and with only two made field goals, the Badgers opened the door for their Big Ten foe. Ohio State poured in seven unanswered field goals to commence the second half, and, powered by six combined scores from Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulášiková, the Badgers trailed by 22 before the final stretch.

For the first time all afternoon, UW outscored the Buckeyes over a 10-minute stretch in the fourth quarter. The Badgers cut OSU’s advantage to 15 with three-point baskets from Pospíšilová and Nelson, but the nationally ranked squad already bagged the victory. Despite UW’s 50% clip from deep during the final period of regulation, Ohio State closed the contest with two straight free throws.

Men’s Basketball: The evolution of UW’s 3-point king, Brad DavisonThe Shot The Wisconsin Badgers were set to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln Jan. 27, earlier this season. With Read…

Still missing star guard Sydney Hilliard, junior Julie Pospíšilová led with 11 points and as well as eight rebounds in 39 minutes. Point guard Katie Nelson helped out with 10 points and four assists in the defeat. In her 37 minutes, freshman Krystyna Ellew secured 11 points, including two three-pointers, and pulled down six rebounds in her starting role.

For Ohio State, junior Jacy Sheldon recorded a game-high 19 points, distributed four assists and snatched three loose balls. Forward Rebeka Mikulášiková poured in five field goals for 12 points in only 17 minutes of action. Off the bench, Tanaya Beacham managed 10 points and seven rebounds, while her teammate Rikki Harris chalked up seven rebounds.

Coming up for the Badgers, they return to the Kohl Center for a match against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Feb. 23.