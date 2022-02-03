Jan. 4, volleyball legend Dana Rettke arrived at her new home in Monza, where she joined her new professional volleyball team. Rettke, who led the University of Wisconsin to its first-ever NCAA championship in 2021, signed with Vero Volley Monza, one of Italy’s top pro league teams.

Despite being halfway through the season, a strong addition such as Rettke can put Vero Volley Monza at the top of its standings. According to Kenosha News, Claudio Bonati, sports director of the Vero Volley Consortium, views Rettke as a strong contributor to the end of the team’s season success.

Likewise, in a statement released by the team, Rettke said she wants to pursue the goals of her new team with the same enthusiasm she carried on Wisconsin’s court. Now, as an official member, Rettke became able to compete with Vero Volley Monza Jan. 23 to play against Cucine Lube Civitanova. While it is unclear what Rettke can bring to the table immediately, Rettke’s accolades show there is no doubt Vero Volley Monza will benefit from their new addition.

Monza is a northeast suburb outside of Milan, located in northern Italy. The town is most famous for hosting the annual Italian Grand Prix, in which race cars compete on Monza’s Formula One racetrack in pursuit of the World Championship title. While Monza is known for its auto racing, it is also notable for its volleyball team. Vero Volley Monza plays in the A1 league, Italy’s premier volleyball league.

Rettke played high school volleyball at Riverside-Brookfield High School in Riverside, Illinois. By her senior year of high school, she was deemed a star. Rettke was named No. 8 on PrepVolleyball.com’s record list of Senior Aces and became the best player in her conference. In 2016, she was selected first-team high school all-American by four publications and named Illinois High School State Player of the Year. With offers for both basketball and volleyball, she decided to graduate early after her spring season to play volleyball at UW.

Before her freshman season started, in Big Ten play, Rettke was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week nine times — a conference record — and Player of the Week twice. As a freshman, she was already on track to pass Haleigh Nelson, who previously set the record for the highest hitting percentage (.422) her junior year.

After her freshman season ended, Rettke was unanimously selected as national freshman of the year after being named American Volleyball Coaches Association Northeast Regional Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten.

In 2018, as a sophomore, Rettke was the youngest member to join the US Collegiate National Team China Tour, which consisted of a five-match, 10-day trip to China. The team finished 4–1 overall against professional teams from the Chinese Volleyball League.

Due to Rettke’s outstanding performance, she was selected to play for the 2019 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball Volleyball Women’s Nations League in Nanjing, China. During that time, Rettke trained rigorously and competed on the national team. Her efforts not only qualified the U.S. for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but secured them the gold medal in the Volleyball Nations Cup.

During this time, Rettke continued to dominate as a middle blocker for Wisconsin — she was named the 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year, AVCA Northeast Regional Player of the Year and 2019-20 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year.

As a senior, Rettke repeated the AVCA Northeast Player of the Year award and was named to the first-team All-Big Ten. Due to COVID-19, she returned to play for a fifth year, earning her the title of becoming the first-ever five-time first-team AVCA All-American and one of just two five-time first-team All-Big Ten honorees.