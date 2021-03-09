Wisconsin’s class of 2021 recruiting class is ranked 15th in the nation, 11 spots higher from last year’s ranking at 26th overall.

While the class is highlighted by five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci, the Badgers managed to land five four-star recruits, as well as 15 three-star recruits. While this is one of the best classes Wisconsin has ever had, the Badgers are looking to keep the recruiting streak going moving forward with the class of 2022.

Scholarship numbers are going to be different for next season with plenty of seniors returning for the Badgers like wide receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and Jack Dunn, safeties Collin Wilder, Scott Nelson and Tyler Mais, cornerback Caesar Williams, linebackers Mike Maskalunas and Noah Burks and defensive end Matt Henningsen.

Over the past few weeks, the University of Wisconsin football program has extended offers to various athletes around the country to join their 2022 recruiting class. These 10 offers, including eight to defensive positions, add to the program’s total of 70 offers for the class of 2022.

The first is Terrance Brooks, a four-star from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. According to 247Sports, Brooks is ranked as the No. 193 overall recruit in the class of 2022, and is also the 24th best cornerback in the country.

Brooks has over 30 offers on top of his recent offer from Wisconsin. Some notable Big Ten programs to offer the cornerback include Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Penn State. He also has offers from some of the country’s top programs, like Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

The Badgers also offered other highly rated cornerbacks in Isaiah Bond and Jayden Bellamy, both three-star recruits. Bond is from Buford High School in Georgia and is ranked as the 80th overall player in the state.

On the other hand, Bellamy is the seventh-ranked player in the state of New Jersey and the 40th overall cornerback in the country. While Bond and Bellamy both recently received offers from the Badgers, they also have plenty of prominent offers from well-respected programs.

Bond has offers from a number of schools, including Georgia, Nebraska and Pitt, but 247Sports projects him to sign with the University of Miami. On the other hand, Bellamy has offers from Notre Dame, Boston College, Oklahoma and Penn State, among others.

The Badgers also offered cornerback A’khoury Lyde, a three-star recruit from New Jersey, and Caleb Coley, an unranked cornerback from Georgia.

Sticking with defense, Wisconsin extended an offer to Austin Brown, the number 11 safety in Illinois and 45th overall safety in the country. Brown has a total of 15 offers, including Big Ten offers from Minnesota and Purdue.

The final two defensive offers were extended to defensive tackles. Dominick James is a four-star recruit from Alabama, but he went to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is the 11th overall defensive tackle in the country, 15th overall player in Florida and the No. 138 overall recruit in the country. He has over 20 offers, including four Big Ten offers from Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska and Wisconsin. He also has notable offers from Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and the University of Southern California.

The second defensive tackle is Kwan Williams, a three-star recruit from McDonogh School in Baltimore County, Maryland. Williams is the 31st overall defensive tackle in the country and the eighth overall recruit in Maryland. Williams has plenty of Big Ten offers, but 247Sports projects the tackle to sign with Penn State.

Out of the ten offers the Badgers recently handed out, only two went to offensive players. The first went to wide receiver Matthew Golden, a three-star recruit from Klein Cain High School in Houston, Texas. Golden is the 60th overall receiver in the country and is ranked 55th overall in Texas at his position. Indiana is the only Big Ten program to offer the receiver besides the Badgers, but he also has offers from 15 other universities around the country.

Finally, Wisconsin offered tight end Brody Foley, a three-star recruit from Anderson High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Foley is the 28th overall tight end in the nation and 16th overall in the state of Ohio. He has offers from various Big Ten programs, including Wisconsin, Rutgers, Purdue, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois.

So far, the only Wisconsin commitment from the class of 2022 is three-star quarterback Myles Burkett from Franklin, Wisconsin. The NCAA has an ongoing ban on in-person recruiting because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is set to run through May 31. The ban could be extended because of the pandemic, but hopefully the Badgers can soon return to hosting in-person recruiting visits and potentially lock in another top 20 recruiting class like 2021.