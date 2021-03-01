The No. 5 University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (17-8-1, 15-6-1 Big Ten) hosted the Ohio State University Buckeyes (6-17-1, 6-16-0) in the Badgers’ final home series of the season and senior night for seven Badgers.

Friday, the Badgers played a hard-fought, dramatic game, earning themselves an overtime victory, thanks in large part to the Badgers’ explosive power play.

Early in the first period, Dylan Holloway was slashed. Seconds later, Holloway scored on the power play, making the Buckeyes pay for slashing him. Hobey Baker Award finalists Cole Caufield and Linus Weissbach assisted on the goal.

The Buckeyes bounced back after a string of Badgers penalties gave Ohio State a chance to control the puck and take more chances. Right as a penalty expired and the Badgers got their man back on the ice, Ohio State’s Gustav Westerlund tied the game up.

Both goalies played extremely well. Robbie Beydoun of the Badgers stopped eight third-period shots, helping get the Badgers to overtime. Ohio State goalie Tommy Napier silenced the Badgers’ power play early in the third period and carried the Buckeyes to overtime — but, with one less man on the ice due to another power play for the Badgers.

The power play proved to be as good as the numbers say, and it didn’t take Dylan Holloway very long to score and win the game. The final goal gave the Badgers a great win while also being Holloway’s 10th on the season, again assisted by Caufield and Weissbach.

Before their final home game Saturday night, the seven seniors received a heartwarming video compilation of all their loved ones congratulating them on their accomplishments both on and off the ice. The seven senior Badgers are Tarek Baker, Robbie Beydoun, Jason Dhooghe, Josh Ess, Tyler Inamoto, Ty Pelton-Byce and Linus Weissbach.

The video from the Badgers parents boosted the team on Saturday as they cruised to a 7-0 win against the Buckeyes. Scoring came easy and the defense never stumbled as the Badgers scored one goal in the first, followed by three goals in the second and third periods.

Caufield continued to prove why he is a Hobey Baker Award finalist by netting a hat trick, his second of the season and third of his career, becoming only the second Badger since Jason Zent in 1993 to record three career hat tricks.

The Badgers travel to East Lansing next weekend to take on the University of Michigan State Spartans in their final series of the regular season.