After dismantling the No. 15 Penn State University Nittany Lions (0-4-0, 0-4-0-0-0-0 Big Ten) in back-to-back games earlier this week, the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (4-2-0, 4-2-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) looks to continue their hot streak against the Arizona State University Sun Devils (0-3-1) this weekend.

The Badgers outscored the Nittany Lions 13-6 in the two-game series, starting the series off with a 6-3 win where five different Badgers netted a goal, including freshman Sam Stange who scored his first two goals as a Badger.

In the second game of the series, Wisconsin scored in numerous ways, including a power play, short-handed, empty netter and a hat trick to defeat the Nittany Lions 7-3. Sophomore Cole Caufield, named the Big Ten First Star of the week, netted a hat trick, and Stange scored again to lead the Badgers to victory.

The Sun Devils are still trying to navigate their path without current NCAA career goal leader Johnny Walker, who was injured after a knee-to-knee collision at the end of last season.

The Sun Devils have struggled scoring throughout the season and their offensive struggles were evident in their 2-0 shutout loss last game. The Sun Devils face the challenge of scoring against the Badgers’ goalkeeper Robbie Beydoun, who is looking to be the first Badgers goalie since 2015 to finish with a save percentage above 0.900, with a 0.931 save percentage and 2.47 goals-against average.

The most interesting matchup of the weekend comes in the form of Arizona State’s goalkeepers versus Wisconsin’s attack. Cole Caufield and the Badgers offense exploded last weekend, recording the previously mentioned 16 goals, and are up against the two ASU goalkeepers, freshman Cole Brady and junior Evan DeBrouwer.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Labahn Arena and will be featured on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Big Ten Plus. As for Sunday’s game, the puck drops at 4 p.m. and will also be featured on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Big Ten Plus.